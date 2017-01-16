Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech [video]

The nation today is pausing to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a pastor, activist, humanitarian, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and leader in the Civil Rights movement. (Read more about King here.)

It’s a great day to revisit Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963. The public address calling for racial equality and an end to discrimination was widely hailed as a defining moment of the American Civil Rights Movement. Read the entire text of King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech here: View the video below:

