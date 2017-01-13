Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID — suspected thief

If you recognize this woman, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for access card theft.

She is believed to be a Hispanic female, between 20 to 30 years old, who wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Grimes at 661-948-8466.

Attempt to ID — suspected thief

If you recognize this man, then Lancaster detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is believed to be a black male, between 20 to 30 years old, with tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Grimes at 661-948-8466.

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

Contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives if you recognize this man.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is believed to be a white male, between 20 to 30 years old, with a tall slender build.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Grimes at 661-948-8466.

