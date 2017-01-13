Countdown to AV Fair Bridal Show 2017, vendors welcome

LANCASTER – The A. V. Fairgrounds is gearing up for its 13th annual Bridal Show, an event that caters to couples looking to tie the knot.

This year’s event will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the Fairgrounds, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. Admission is free and parking is $5.

A broad range of products and services will be on display, including wedding invitations, cake samples, flowers, decorations, jewelry and catering. Couples looking to tie the knot will interact with vendors and exhibitors offering ideas and advice on staging a flawless wedding and reception.

“Our show is the largest Bridal Show in the A.V. featuring the best wedding/event professionals our community has to offer,” stated show coordinator, Linda Erb. “We have more vendors than ever before, so come to the show and meet the people that can help plan your dream wedding, reception and honeymoon.”

AV Fair Bridal Show 2017 will feature a fashion show presented by David’s Bridal and Men’s Warehouse, and three buildings will be staged with various themes for celebrations.

Limousine rides to and from each venue and the Show itself will be conducted by Desert Star Limousines.

More vendors welcome

AV Fair Bridal Show 2017 is a venue for both established and new businesses to exhibit their products and services to more than a thousand potential customers, according to organizers. About 1,200 people attended the 2016 event, and this year’s event will draw an even bigger crowd, organizers said.

Organizers are offering a 10 percent discount on vendor spaces paid in full before Jan. 16, 2017.

For more information, view a vendor application (here) or contact Linda Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123, or linda@avfair.com.

