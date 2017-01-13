BYD delivers electric bus to LADOT

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday helped unveil the first of four pure electric buses that will become part of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s [LADOT] Transit fleet.

The 35-foot zero-emission buses — manufactured in Lancaster by BYD North America — are powered by an iron-phosphate battery that gives them a range of 145 miles on a single charge.

“Reducing carbon emissions is an important part of modernizing L.A.’s transportation system, and adding this electric bus to LADOT’s fleet shows that we can improve service and stay true to the goals in my Sustainable City Plan,” Garcetti said at a ceremony to unveil the bus. “When Angelenos board this bus, they can breathe easier — knowing that they can get where they’re going, while doing their part for the environment and helping to keep our air clean.”

Seleta Reynolds, LADOT’s General Manager said, “LADOT Transit continues to be a source of innovation and inspiration for Los Angeles County. Today we are adding the cleanest technology available in public transit to our fleet of 400 vehicles…”

Attendees were able to board and inspect the bus at the end of Thursday’s unveiling ceremony.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.]



