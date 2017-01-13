5 arrested in connection to murder of Sgt. Owen

LOS ANGELES – Five people were arrested for allegedly helping the accused killer of sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen evade arrest before his capture, authorities announced Friday.

The accused killer, 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell of Lancaster, pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge in the Oct. 5 killing of Owen. Lovell, who is being held without bail, is due back in court Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Owen, 53, was fatally shot while responding to a young mother’s 911 call reporting a burglary at her apartment building in the 3200 block of West Avenue J-7.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Lovell shot Owen behind a residence after being confronted by the sergeant, who radioed that he had the suspect at gunpoint before he was shot. The first responding deputy fired numerous times at Lovell, who had pointed his weapon at him, striking the suspect once in the shoulder.

Lovell allegedly jumped into the sergeant’s patrol vehicle while a second deputy arrived at the scene, then rammed the deputy’s vehicle with Owen’s patrol car.

“Not only did the suspect want to kill our deputies, he held two teenagers hostage in a neighboring house until they were rescued by the heroic efforts of our Special Enforcement Bureau and our Lancaster Station personnel,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

On Thursday, sheriff’s homicide detectives arrested five men on suspicion of helping Lovell evade arrest after the killing. They were identified as Lydell Herd, 31; Robert Thomas, 28; Richard Cowley, 24; and Larry Johnson, 27, all of Los Angeles; and Deshawn Peterson, 18, of Lancaster.

The suspects were arrested on warrants at or near their residences.

“Homicide detectives developed undisclosed information that the suspects attempted to help Trenton Lovell evade arrest after he shot Sgt. Steve Owen and held two teens hostage at their home near the shooting scene,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release, which did not specify how the suspects helped Lovell.

“Lovell was ultimately arrested outside of the teens’ residence without incident,” the news release states.

During Thursday’s warrant service operation, authorities also arrested Sakina Rashiduddin, a 24-year-old Los Angeles woman, on outstanding warrants.

In addition to the warrants for allegedly helping Lovell evade arrest, Herd was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale; Thomas and Cowley were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm; and Johnson was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

