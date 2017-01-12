SoCalGas to demo new mobile natural gas compressor in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – Southern California Gas Co. announced Wednesday it has signed a contract with Onboard Dynamics, Inc. to fund the demonstration and testing of a mobile natural gas compressor that can be used to re-fuel compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles no matter where they are.

The mobile natural gas compressor will reduce the need for CNG cars and trucks to travel to public CNG stations, according to Lisa Alexander, SoCalGas’ vice president of customer solutions and communications.

“This mobile technology provides a cost-effective and convenient refueling solution for smaller CNG operators,” Alexander said. “This, in turn, may lead to an accelerated adoption of CNG, which would contribute to improved air quality and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to petroleum-based fuels.”

CNG is projected to emit less nitrogen oxide and other greenhouse gas emissions and can be more affordable than gasoline or diesel, Alexander said.

Because there are fewer than 2,000 CNG refueling stations in the U.S., innovative technology, such as this mobile CNG compressor, could help to fuel smaller CNG fleets like school buses in a more cost-effective manner, Alexander said.

SoCalGas and ObDI will begin a demonstration project of the technology this summer with Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency in Lancaster and Mountain View School District in El Monte, Alexander said.

SoCalGas has committed funds from its Research, Development and Demonstration program for the demonstration of this project, and ObDI will be responsible for project management, system design, performance monitoring and onsite maintenance of the compressors, Alexander said.

[Information via news release from Southern California Gas Company.]

–