Palmdale to host disaster preparedness presentations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host two free disaster preparedness basics presentations in January.

The first presentation will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

The second will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Hwy, Suite B, in Palmdale.

Both presentations will provide information and resources on easy and cost effective ways to prepare for a disaster.

“Being properly prepared for an emergency is a must for all residents,” stated Crime Prevention Specialist Kery German. “Whether you are sheltering in place or evacuating, now is the time to prepare. Making sure family and property are protected is critical and the best place to start is with the basics.”

“Here in Palmdale, we are faced with several different kinds of disasters that can strike here in the Antelope Valley,” German continued “We’re probably most familiar with earthquakes, since we live on the San Andreas Fault line, and experts are saying that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake is 99 percent likely to hit the Los Angeles area within next three years.”

“Fires and floods are two other potential disasters we should prepare for,” added German. “The best time to protect your family is before a disaster happens,” German said. “We encourage our residents to attend one of these free presentations and learn how easy it is to be prepared.”

For more information, contact the crime prevention office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

