Palmdale announces “Season of Service” events for 2017

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced its “Season of Service” events for 2017, as part of the city’s participation in the “National Day of Service” in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16).

“We’re excited about our new ‘Season of Service’ events and we’re inviting residents to become engaged and make a positive difference,” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones.

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 40,000 hours of service toward making the city an even better place to live. Residents may also develop their own projects for this year’s Season of Service, city officials said.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

2017 Season of Service schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 14, MLK Day of Service: Adopt a Block

Community Partner: Advancing Communities Together

Time & location: 8:30 a.m. registration at 38626 9th St. East in Palmdale.

Details: Under the theme “Build Up, Build Out & Build Stronger Together,” friends, neighbors and the students of Antelope Valley YouthBuild will join together for a community clean up. The event will also include children’s activities, lunch and a celebration featuring the Yahdah Dance Team from Living Praise Christian Center, Renaissance Movement and Group Folklorico of the Antelope Valley.

More info: 661-266-8900

Thursday, Jan. 26, Antelope Valley Homeless Count

Community Partner: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority

Time & location: 6 a.m. registration/training at Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 39700 30th St. West, Palmdale.

Details: Participate in the annual event to document homeless in our community. The count provides valuable information for funding and program development. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Spring Cleaning: Airpark Edition

Community Partner: Palmdale Adopt-A-Plane Groups

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 East Ave. P, Palmdale

Details: Join dedicated Adopt-a-Plane groups in preparing the Airpark for another great season of visitors from around the world.

Saturday, March 18, Emergency Preparedness Fair

Community Partner: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Palmdale Stake

Time & Location: TBD at 2120 E. Ave. R, Palmdale

Details: Join friends and neighbors in learning about preparedness and local resources.

Thursday, April 13, Community Volunteer Resource Fair

Time & location: 4 to 8 p.m. at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Details: Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Saturday, April 22, Global Youth Service Day

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration, location TBD

Details: Youth and the young at heart will join with youth around the world in celebrating International Global Youth Service Day by giving back to their community.

Saturday, May 13, Stamp Out Hunger

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: Varied times at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Partner with local letter carriers for the 24th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food assists local families in need.

Saturday, May 20, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability form, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

