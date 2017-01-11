Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Clay Lafunchez

Clay Lafunchez is a 34-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Lafunchez is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

His criminal history includes grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, making terrorist threats, spousal battery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and theft.

Lafunchez failed to report to his parole agent and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Clay Lafunchez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Benicia Berry

Benicia Berry is a 41-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 288 pounds.

Berry is on parole for robbery.

Her criminal history includes numerous robberies, theft, child cruelty, prostitution, arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery.

Berry failed to report to her parole agent and she is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on the location of Benicia Berry is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Jonathan Fultz

Jonathan Fultz is a 27-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Fultz is on parole for making terrorist threats and discharging a firearm.

Fultz is an East Coast Crip gang member who goes by the moniker “K-Suny.”

His criminal history includes assault with a firearm, making terrorist threats, vandalism, robbery, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and providing false identification to a police officer.

Fultz failed to report to his parole agent and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Jonathan Fultz is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Juan Cobian

Juan Cobian is a 30-year-old male with with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Cobian is on parole for robbery.

He is an Inglewood Trece gang member who goes by the moniker “Clumsy.”

His criminal history includes vandalism, robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run.

Cobian failed to report to his parole agent and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Juan Cobian is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

