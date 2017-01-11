Car described in deadly hit and run

CANYON COUNTRY – Authorities Wednesday released a description of a hit-and-run vehicle involved in the death of a 15-year-old girl and urged a possible witness spotted at the accident scene to come forward.

Desiree Renee Lawson was killed about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.

“(A) Hispanic male … was seen at the scene prior to law enforcement arriving and quickly left the scene,” sheriff’s Detective David Cramer said. “He possibly goes by the name Frank or Paul.”

The man was wearing a brown flannel jacket and had a handlebar mustache, Cramer said.

“We are still looking for this individual only to ask what he saw,” Cramer said. “At this time, he is only a witness to the hit-and-run.”

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as an early 1990s sedan, with a low front end, having possible damage to the front end or hood.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Cramer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

