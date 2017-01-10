Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

James Hill

James Hill is a 47-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Hill is wanted for burglary.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Hill is known to frequent the 43600 block of Park Avenue in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of James Hill is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

Demonte Spear

Demonte Spear is a 20-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Spear is wanted for burglary.

There is a $30,000 warrant for his arrest.

Spear is known to frequent the 38600 block of Davlina Lane in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Demonte Spear is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

