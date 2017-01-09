Man gets 100+ years in Palmdale car-to-car shooting

PALMDALE – A 23-year-old man convicted of the attempted murder of a teenage girl in a car-to-car shooting in Palmdale was sentenced Monday to 101 years to life in prison.

On Sept. 19, jurors also found Jaime Alberto Espinoza guilty of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at a vehicle.

Co-defendant Fernando Albarran, also 23, pleaded no contest last August to one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars.

Police and prosecutors said the pair were in a vehicle that pulled up alongside a car near 17th Street East and Avenue R just after noon on Dec. 19, 2014. One shot was fired, and a girl sitting in the front passenger seat was struck in the head and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Albarran and Espinoza, both of Palmdale, were arrested several hours later, according to police, who characterized it as a gang-related shooting.

Four other people, including a John Doe, were listed in the criminal complaint as attempted murder victims, but four additional counts of attempted murder were ultimately dismissed.

Espinoza had multiple prior arrests and was sentenced to 30-day jail stints at least twice on misdemeanor charges, according to Los Angeles County jail and court records.

