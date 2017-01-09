Authorities: Lancaster man shot self at Newhall shooting range

NEWHALL – The coroner’s office Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot at a Newhall shooting range, in what authorities are saying was a suicide.

The shooting victim was identified as Travis Paster of Lancaster, 32, according to Lt. David Smith.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday at the Oaktree Gun Club in the 23100 block of Coltrane Avenue, according to Lt. James Duran, watch commander at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.

Paster died at the scene, Duran said.

Details about the shooting were not available.

No one else was injured, authorities said.

