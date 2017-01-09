NEWHALL – The coroner’s office Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot at a Newhall shooting range, in what authorities are saying was a suicide.
The shooting victim was identified as Travis Paster of Lancaster, 32, according to Lt. David Smith.
The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday at the Oaktree Gun Club in the 23100 block of Coltrane Avenue, according to Lt. James Duran, watch commander at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.
Paster died at the scene, Duran said.
Details about the shooting were not available.
No one else was injured, authorities said.
7 comments for "Authorities: Lancaster man shot self at Newhall shooting range"
jip joe says
Get over your pretentious self Tim Scott. Insecure much?
Tim Scott says
Nope, but thanks for asking.
Smh says
How much you want to bet? He rented the gun he used to kill himself..
Laughing says
That is a really sad thought.
Tim Scott says
Not nearly as sad as how easy it would been to rent a gun and shoot someone else instead. Or a bunch of someone elses.
Laughing says
Happy thoughts Tim, happy thoughts. You have been getting a bit dark lately.
Tim Scott says
Dark times…but I seem to be my same cheerful self in real life so I’m not too worried.
Besides, “nut shoots bunch of people at shooting range” would certainly be a brighter headline than “nut shoots bunch of people at airport” or nightclub, or wherever.