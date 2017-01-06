Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bili Trustworthy Humphreys

Bili Trustworthy Humphreys is a 31-year-old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

Humphreys is wanted for theft and assault.

There is a $110,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Bili Trustworthy Humphreys is encouraged contact Lancaster Station Detective Ament at 661-948-8466.

–

–

Attempt to ID — Suspected thief

If you recognize the man in this image then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He was seen stealing packages from the front porch of a home.

Anyone with information on the identity of location of this suspect is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Llaury at 661-948-8466.

–