Teen in hospital after bicycle collides with patrol car

PALMDALE — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition after his bicycle collided with a sheriff’s squad car in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The deputy was driving northbound on 47th Street East on a solid green light. The bicyclist was riding eastbound on Ave S in the No. 2 lane,” the news release states.

“The bicyclist did not stop at the solid red light and collided with the marked patrol vehicle in the intersection… The juvenile cyclist was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have headlights and lighted red reflectors attached to his bicycle,” the news release states.

The teen was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He suffered a fractured ankle and vertebrae, according to the news release.

The intersection was closed until about 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, to allow for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

