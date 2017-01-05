PALMDALE — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition after his bicycle collided with a sheriff’s squad car in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The deputy was driving northbound on 47th Street East on a solid green light. The bicyclist was riding eastbound on Ave S in the No. 2 lane,” the news release states.
“The bicyclist did not stop at the solid red light and collided with the marked patrol vehicle in the intersection… The juvenile cyclist was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have headlights and lighted red reflectors attached to his bicycle,” the news release states.
The teen was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He suffered a fractured ankle and vertebrae, according to the news release.
The intersection was closed until about 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, to allow for the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.
11 comments for "Teen in hospital after bicycle collides with patrol car"
Friend says
Also as a note, only the police cam and/or witnesses can actually attest to who ran or didn’t run the light.
Tim Scott says
If the camera was on, which is unlikely. And if it was on and shows something other than the cop’s side we’ll never know.
Friend says
Right now the family and he needs your prayers more than questions and speculations. Aside from anything, a child, son, brother, grandson, cousin, classmate, and friend is in the hospital in serious condition. Please send positive vibes and prayers in their directions.
Signed, a concerned friend.
ANNON says
WELL SAID.
andrew says
Cops need to get the [removed] off there phones and start obeying the road rules like everyone else I see cops driving with no seat belts always on their phones no turn signals it’s ridiculous my heart and condolences goes out to the family of the minor and hope that everything works out I hope he’s okay God bless that family
Tim Scott says
They save a lot of money by ordering all those cars with no turn signals installed.
Fred says
Ask the question, what was the child doing out so late at night. In additon, bicyclists run red lights and stops signs constantly. They are supposed to obey the rules of the road, but never do.
TBD says
What is a 16-year old doing out at 1130 at night riding a bicycle?
Tim Scott says
I’ve seen a whole lot more cop cars run red lights than bicyclists.
Joey says
I’m sure you have Timmy
Tim Scott says
Are you implying that you haven’t, or just trying to be obnoxious?