The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Teen in hospital after bicycle collides with patrol car

by 11 Comments

The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, sheriff’s officials said. [Photo by LUIS MEZA]
[LUIS MEZA]
PALMDALE — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition after his bicycle collided with a sheriff’s squad car in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The deputy was driving northbound on 47th Street East on a solid green light. The bicyclist was riding eastbound on Ave S in the No. 2 lane,” the news release states.

[LUIS MEZA]
“The bicyclist did not stop at the solid red light and collided with the marked patrol vehicle in the intersection… The juvenile cyclist was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have headlights and lighted red reflectors attached to his bicycle,” the news release states.

The teen was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He suffered a fractured ankle and vertebrae, according to the news release.

The intersection was closed until about 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, to allow for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.    

11 comments for "Teen in hospital after bicycle collides with patrol car"

    • If the camera was on, which is unlikely. And if it was on and shows something other than the cop’s side we’ll never know.

      Reply

  2. Right now the family and he needs your prayers more than questions and speculations. Aside from anything, a child, son, brother, grandson, cousin, classmate, and friend is in the hospital in serious condition. Please send positive vibes and prayers in their directions.

    Signed, a concerned friend.

    Reply

  3. Cops need to get the [removed] off there phones and start obeying the road rules like everyone else I see cops driving with no seat belts always on their phones no turn signals it’s ridiculous my heart and condolences goes out to the family of the minor and hope that everything works out I hope he’s okay God bless that family

    Reply

  4. Ask the question, what was the child doing out so late at night. In additon, bicyclists run red lights and stops signs constantly. They are supposed to obey the rules of the road, but never do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *