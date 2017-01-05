Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley area. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Ulysses Hernandez

Ulysses Hernandez is a 35-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Hernandez is wanted for DUI.

There is $75,000 worth of warrants for his arrest.

Hernandez is known to frequent the 38800 block of Foxholm Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Ulysses Hernandez is encouraged to contact Deputy Livingston at 661-272-2443.

–

Robert Ball

Robert Ball is a 27-year-old male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Ball is wanted for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

There is a $150,000 warrant for his arrest.

Ball is known to frequent the Antelope Valley.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Ball is encouraged to contact Detective Rios at 661-272-2466.

–