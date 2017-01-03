Quartz Hill man accused of child molestation at Rosamond Rite Aid

ROSAMOND – A 34-year-old Quartz Hill man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of molesting two juveniles at a Rosamond Rite Aid, authorities said.

Arthur Gmur was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged molestation was reported around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies from the Rosamond and Mojave substations responded to 2938 Rosamond Boulevard (Rite Aid) regarding a suspicious circumstance investigation,” the news release states.

“Deputies arrived and spoke with a male juvenile who said an adult stranger touched his buttocks. They also spoke to a female juvenile who was also touched inappropriately on her chest by the same suspect,” the news release states.

The victims gave deputies a description,which was broadcast to local law enforcement, and a concerned citizen followed the suspect as he fled the business, officials said.

“A CHP Officer responding to the call was flagged down by the concerned citizen. He located the adult suspect, Arthur Gmur (34), on a nearby street and detained the suspect,” the news release states.

Deputies viewed the store’s surveillance video and arrested Gmur. He was booked into the Mojave Jail for child molestation and his was set bail is $60,000, Kern County officials said.

