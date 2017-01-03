Man found dead after mobile home fire ID’d

LANCASTER A person found dead inside a fire-damaged mobile home in Lancaster has been publicly identified.

He was Larry Hopkins, 64, according to the Los Angeles Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:56 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the Lancaster Estates Mobile Home Park in the 45000 block of 25th Street East, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Richard Licon.

They arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with smoke and fire showing, Licon said.

The flames were extinguished in about 13 minutes.

When firefighters went inside, they found the person — now identified as Hopkins — dead, the fire inspector said.

Hopkins had recently retired from the Los Angeles Police Department, where he worked as a motorcycle mechanic, according to his neighbors. Hopkins had been caring for his elderly mother who also lived at the Lancaster Estates Mobile Home Park, neighbors said.

