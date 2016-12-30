Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Victor Ruiz

Victor Ruiz is a 24-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Ruiz is on parole for robbery.

His criminal history includes burglary, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, sexual battery and battery.

Ruiz failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Victor Ruiz is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Steve Gomez

Steve Gomez is a 31-year-old transgender with brown hair and brown eyes. Gomez is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Gomez is on parole for robbery.

Gomez’s criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon, battery, vehicle theft, forgery, receiving stolen property, grand theft, and robbery.

Gomez is a Project Boys gang member who goes by the monikers “Play Toy” and “Stephanie.”

Gomez failed to report to parole as instructed and is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Steve Gomez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

