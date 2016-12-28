CANYON COUNTRY – Authorities Wednesday released a partial description of a possible suspect in the hit-and-run death of a teenage girl who was found dead on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.
The body of 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson was discovered about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the teen, who may have been homeless, was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled.
The sheriff’s department released a partial description of a possible suspect — a male Hispanic with a moustache and goatee who was wearing a flannel shirt — based on calls to the Santa Clarita station.
It was dark, and the girl was wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a black sweatshirt when she was hit, said sheriff’s Lt. Byron Wainie.
He said there are apartments near the accident scene, and someone might have seen what happened. Investigators were also checking for possible security video to find additional clues to the driver’s identity.
Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station at (661) 255-1121. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.
–
4 comments for "Suspect described in deadly hit and run"
Say it says
Did Governor Brown for giving illegal aliens a driver’s license because all they do is take off
Say it says
Sorry Governor Brown gave illegals a driver’s license which he was a big blow because all they are our hit-and-run and alcoholics
Tim Scott says
No doubt before they had licenses they all hung around the scene of the accident and waited.
Oh.
Wait.
Nope, they were probably even more likely to bug out when they didn’t have a license than they would be now.
Say it says
I read too much news most of them are the ones that are in hit and runs 98%