Suspect described in deadly hit and run

CANYON COUNTRY – Authorities Wednesday released a partial description of a possible suspect in the hit-and-run death of a teenage girl who was found dead on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

The body of 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson was discovered about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the teen, who may have been homeless, was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled.

The sheriff’s department released a partial description of a possible suspect — a male Hispanic with a moustache and goatee who was wearing a flannel shirt — based on calls to the Santa Clarita station.

It was dark, and the girl was wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a black sweatshirt when she was hit, said sheriff’s Lt. Byron Wainie.

He said there are apartments near the accident scene, and someone might have seen what happened. Investigators were also checking for possible security video to find additional clues to the driver’s identity.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station at (661) 255-1121. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.

