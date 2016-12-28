Street racing suspected in fatal traffic crash

PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Palmdale man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his car while possibly racing another driver and crashed into two light poles, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, on Avenue S west of Sierra Highway in Palmdale, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Israel Macedo was speeding eastbound on Avenue S in the No. 1 lane, approaching Sierra Highway. Macedo was possibly involved in a street race with a blue, two-door vehicle of unknown make, according to the CHP report.

Macedo lost control of his 1994 Toyota Camry and struck two light poles, the CHP reported. He was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer E. Alonzo at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

