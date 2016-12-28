PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Palmdale man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his car while possibly racing another driver and crashed into two light poles, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, on Avenue S west of Sierra Highway in Palmdale, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Israel Macedo was speeding eastbound on Avenue S in the No. 1 lane, approaching Sierra Highway. Macedo was possibly involved in a street race with a blue, two-door vehicle of unknown make, according to the CHP report.
Macedo lost control of his 1994 Toyota Camry and struck two light poles, the CHP reported. He was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer E. Alonzo at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
10 comments for "Street racing suspected in fatal traffic crash"
3onthetree says
I always wanted a 94 Camry but those things are too fast! My 95 civic could never keep up with those sporty motors! Too much horsepower and this ensures I could never buy myself one! Just like a street bike on four wheels!!
Why does the media spin it as street racing?….this is a different format of reckless driving…not street racing. Even though he may have been driving fast/ “racing” with another car
Claudia says
Wow….. look at the idiots and there heartless remarks. I bet if it were your homie.. family member you wouldnt be saying [removed]. Smh. He was a human being and he was my nephew. Regardless of how things happened a life was lost and his family is hurting. I dont wish this on anyone.
Stangar says
Every driver has had a close call, learned from it and moved on. There are some that don’t get that opportunity. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Anonymous says
These ricers always like to race and do doughnuts down my street. They went so fast when they hit my dog my poor dog got obliterated. They kept driving. The only way i knew it was my dog because i was there when it happened.
I dont feel bad. When you race you put the lives of others in jepordy. The world wont miss another ricer.
Kim Cecena says
God in heaven please watch over him, to his mom and family I pray for peace and I give my deepest condolences..This young man used to work for me and he was beautiful and kind..He was a gental soul.
ANNON says
Guess he won’t be racing anymore…. when are these kids going to learn?
Bobby says
Why dont ur [removed] keep ur mouth shut thats my homie!
Fool says
Well your homie not going home.
For being stupid and putting other people’s lives at stake…..
Tim White says
Hopefully the idiot who was racing was the only one hurt.
Stupid people says
Well we see he lost the race.
Glad he died and his stupidity and recklessness ant hurt anyone else.