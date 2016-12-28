PALMDALE – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in catching a Grinch of a burglar who stole gifts from beneath a Christmas tree in Palmdale.
The burglary occurred around 5:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, according to Deputy Jodi Wolfe of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.
The thief, a man between 20-30 years old, entered the home and pulled a backpack from under his shirt and began taking gifts that were under a Christmas tree and other items, Wolfe said.
The burglar was described as black, around 6 feet 5 inches tall, about 250 pounds with long sideburns.
He was wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, a red-and-black flannel jacket, light-colored sweatpants, and a red-and-black hat with a set of black Beats headphones around his neck.
Anyone who could help identify this suspect is encouraged to call Detective Hall at 661-272-2456. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or at http://lacrimestoppers.org.
1 comment for "Public’s help sought in Christmas burglary"
ANNON says
This guy has already been identified (D). Unfortunately, he has not been arrested yet do to due process (aka politics). They should be getting him soon. They know where he lives. Where he works. His name. His FB page. Even his cell number. LOL. Your going down boy… you are going down! lol
Call Detective Hall at the Palmdale Sheriff station if you have additional information, thou at this point it is not needed, LMAO