Public’s help sought in Christmas burglary

PALMDALE – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in catching a Grinch of a burglar who stole gifts from beneath a Christmas tree in Palmdale.

The burglary occurred around 5:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, according to Deputy Jodi Wolfe of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

The thief, a man between 20-30 years old, entered the home and pulled a backpack from under his shirt and began taking gifts that were under a Christmas tree and other items, Wolfe said.

The burglar was described as black, around 6 feet 5 inches tall, about 250 pounds with long sideburns.

He was wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, a red-and-black flannel jacket, light-colored sweatpants, and a red-and-black hat with a set of black Beats headphones around his neck.

Anyone who could help identify this suspect is encouraged to call Detective Hall at 661-272-2456. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or at http://lacrimestoppers.org.

–