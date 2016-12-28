Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Jose Velazquez

Jose Velazquez is a 55-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Velazquez is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Velazquez is known to frequent the 3200 block of Sunridge Court in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Jose Velazquez is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-272-2455.

–

Shawauna Beroundy

Shawauna Beroundy is a 33-year-old female brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Beroundy is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $30,000 warrant for her arrest.

Beroundy is known to frequent the 1100 block of East Avenue Q-4 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Shawauna Beroundy is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-272-2455.

–

