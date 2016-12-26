Man killed in Llano traffic crash

LLANO – Icy road conditions helped trigger a two-vehicle crash in Llano Saturday night that killed one motorist and left another with major injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on SR-138, east of 248th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Carlos Martinez, 58, of Victorville, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound at an undetermined speed, while 51-year-old Verdel Bettelyoun of Lancaster was traveling westbound in a 1991 Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to the CHP report.

“Due to icy roadway conditions, Mr. Martinez lost control of his vehicle, which began to rotate toward oncoming traffic,” the CHP report states.

“The Silverado crossed into the opposing lane. As it did, it was struck, broadside, on the right (passenger) side by the front bumper of the oncoming Ford,” the CHP report states.

Martinez sustained fatal injuries.

Bettelyoun was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP report.

Editor’s note: The CHP reported that Martinez was 58, while the coroner’s office lists Martinez as 68 years old.