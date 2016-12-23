Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Carlos Meza

Carlos Meza is a 41-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Meza is on parole for robbery.

He is an Canoga Park gang member who goes by the moniker “Sneaks.”

His criminal history includes burglary, murder, brandishing a firearm, battery, theft, possession of a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, vehicle theft and attempted escape.

Meza failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster, Palmdale or Canoga Park.

Anyone with information on the location of Carlos Meza is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Danny Reeder

Danny Reeder is a 50-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Reeder is on parole for abusing and endangering a child, spousal battery, and making terrorist threats.

His criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, burglary, numerous spousal batteries, vehicle theft, kidnapping, battery, and making terrorist threats.

Reeder failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Danny Reeder is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–