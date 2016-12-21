LANCASTER – A former Antelope Valley High School student is in custody on suspicion of plotting to acquire weapons and attack students at the school at a future date, authorities said.
Diavauni James Crooms, 18, of Lancaster was arrested Tuesday afternoon, booked on suspicion of attempted murder and held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
No court date was immediately set.
The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a parent became aware of a threat made via social media and notified Lancaster Station deputies.
“During their investigation, the deputies discovered the suspect was a former student at the high school. He was attempting to recruit students to participate in his plan,” the news release states.
“The suspect was planning to acquire weapons and attack students at the high school at a future date. The high school is currently on winter break and there was no immediate threat or danger to any students or staff,” the news release states.
Detectives went to Crooms’ home in the 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue and took him into custody.
“At his residence deputies located written messages detailing the suspect’s intentions, and they also discovered items which could be used to make explosive devices,” according to the sheriff’s news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Parisi at Lancaster Sheriff Station 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
9 comments for "Lancaster teen arrested in school threat"
Ijs says
This was a kid venting, people who know Diavauni know he would never do something like this. He is a kindhearted young man who is loved by many. The police are blowing this way outta proportion. You all will see as the story unfolds he had no explosives. The evidence they claim to have is garbage.
Mom of 2 says
I have two sons who attend the school. I’d rather they blow it out of proportion and keep the students and staff safe than coddle someone who hasn’t learned his words and actions have consequences.
Tim Scott says
Sure. Until it’s your sons that mouth off and end up “paying consequences” that are totally blown out of proportion by overzealous “defenders.”
mo says
there was a big story on this on 661swag.com but the story really got out of hand looks like a bunch of people out here and not fans of the sheriff or avhs
Charlie J Franklin says
Great Police / Community involvement:
This True Police Work, I SALUTE !!!
George says
Si nos ponemos de acuerdo los ciudadanos y pedimos la colaboración de los medios radio televisión y diarios…Se pasarían boletines pidiendo a todos notifique si saben quiénes tienen armas para negocio como la venta de drogas…Podríamos detener a tiempo para que no cometan crímenes.
Laughing says
Possibly.
Rankin says
Very alert citizen! Thank you…Very good work police.. Thank you
Jeremy says
Amen thank you God for the police, investigating team, and witness. bless the families and students protection over this valley and prayers over the man who made the threat
“But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you
bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. Luke 6 27-28