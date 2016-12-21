Lancaster teen arrested in school threat

LANCASTER – A former Antelope Valley High School student is in custody on suspicion of plotting to acquire weapons and attack students at the school at a future date, authorities said.

Diavauni James Crooms, 18, of Lancaster was arrested Tuesday afternoon, booked on suspicion of attempted murder and held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

No court date was immediately set.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a parent became aware of a threat made via social media and notified Lancaster Station deputies.

“During their investigation, the deputies discovered the suspect was a former student at the high school. He was attempting to recruit students to participate in his plan,” the news release states.

“The suspect was planning to acquire weapons and attack students at the high school at a future date. The high school is currently on winter break and there was no immediate threat or danger to any students or staff,” the news release states.

Detectives went to Crooms’ home in the 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue and took him into custody.

“At his residence deputies located written messages detailing the suspect’s intentions, and they also discovered items which could be used to make explosive devices,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Parisi at Lancaster Sheriff Station 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

