LANCASTER – A former Antelope Valley High School student is in custody on suspicion of plotting to acquire weapons and attack students at the school at a future date, authorities said.
Diavauni James Crooms, 18, of Lancaster was arrested Tuesday afternoon, booked on suspicion of attempted murder and held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
No court date was immediately set.
The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a parent became aware of a threat made via social media and notified Lancaster Station deputies.
“During their investigation, the deputies discovered the suspect was a former student at the high school. He was attempting to recruit students to participate in his plan,” the news release states.
“The suspect was planning to acquire weapons and attack students at the high school at a future date. The high school is currently on winter break and there was no immediate threat or danger to any students or staff,” the news release states.
Detectives went to Crooms’ home in the 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue and took him into custody.
“At his residence deputies located written messages detailing the suspect’s intentions, and they also discovered items which could be used to make explosive devices,” according to the sheriff’s news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Parisi at Lancaster Sheriff Station 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
–
20 comments for "Lancaster teen arrested in school threat"
Eye D says
I was picked up on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge the other day and met this kid, and spoke with him a bit and heard quite a bit from him. In my personal opinion I believe that he is a troubled youth, he eluded to problems at home, and I believe that he should be rehabilitated and under a watchful eye and a therapist, I don’t believe they should lock him up and throw away the key, he didn’t seem like a terrible kid, just misguided and made a terrible mistake that may just ruin his life forever.That being said, He did say that him and his friend tyler were planning a school shooting, and that there was a list of names, teachers and students, and that he was caught by his friends mom going through his friends phone and reading the messages. He did not seem too far gone and a lost hope to me tho and i believe throwing him in county will do no good and potentially turn him into a more violent detached individual. He was actually very polite to me, being the only person to say bless you to me when i sneezed. Unfortunately I feel the just us system is gonna chew him up and spit him out. Which is a real shame, cause i believe it will just cause more violence.
Anonymously says
He would never do such a thing!! Lancaster Sherrifs Department is a joke!! He is innocent period!! N the parent who contacted the police needs to check her own back yard!!
Ijs says
This was a kid venting, people who know Diavauni know he would never do something like this. He is a kindhearted young man who is loved by many. The police are blowing this way outta proportion. You all will see as the story unfolds he had no explosives. The evidence they claim to have is garbage.
Mom of 2 says
I have two sons who attend the school. I’d rather they blow it out of proportion and keep the students and staff safe than coddle someone who hasn’t learned his words and actions have consequences.
Tim Scott says
Sure. Until it’s your sons that mouth off and end up “paying consequences” that are totally blown out of proportion by overzealous “defenders.”
Mom of 2 says
Except I’ve raised my kids to know better. I actual parent my children. People these days think kids are mini grown ups and want to treat them as equals. And goodness gracious if kids are actually disciplined and held accountable for their actions instead of parents wanting to make excuses for their child’s wrong doing. Always easy to blame someone else than to man up and take responsibility. If he’s innocent then he’ll go free. If he’s not, he won’t.
Tim Scott says
Of course you have. You, just like literally everyone else, have done a flawless job.
Shane Falco says
Mouthing off is different from written plans and soliciting help from others.
Gadsden resident…does not surprise me.
Tim Scott says
Here’s another self proclaimed perfect parent throwing in his one cent worth.
Foolco’s entire mind doesn’t hold two cents worth.
By the way “written plans,” which may be an exaggeration in itself, plus “soliciting help from others” MIGHT…just might…amount to conspiracy to commit. It doesn’t come anywhere near an attempted murder charge.
Gowchong says
I always enjoy what Tim Scott has to say. Including this response. However, Tim, even you leave a question when you state that the “written plans” “may have been an exaggeration….” Do you know for a fact that there were no written plans? Let’s be fair here. Tim, please keep up the insightful commentaries that make many think. You keep these pages alive!
Tim Scott says
I have no knowledge of what the cops found. I know that they claim to have found “written plans.” I know that a zealous cop can turn a piece of paper with a football game score written on it into a “bookmaking operation,” so I’m not terribly convinced about these written plans.
But my point actually was that “written plans” and “soliciting help” and “planning to acquire weapons” doesn’t make “attempted.” Even if what they found really is something that reasonable people might call “written plans” they are a long way from making an attempted murder charge stick.
They’re just trying to scare the kid is my guess. They’ll back it down to something else they can’t prove and offer the kid a plea deal like they’re doing him a favor.
Shane Falco says
Keep trying Tim.
You can blame the deputies and the DA for being zealous but the “reasonable people” are always available in the jury box. It’s funny how these guys almost always take a plea deal instead of explaining their innocence to reasonable people.
They aren’t doing him a favor by letting him plea, they are doing a favor to the other kids and their parents by stopping him before he shoots up the school and kills people on his list.
Tim Scott says
Foolco the jury box all too often contains some cops-are-never-wrong baton polisher like you. If it weren’t for that gigantic flaw the judicial system might be reformable. Go slurp your brother in blue.
Tm says
That’s the way it starts out, of course no one expects someone so sweet and kind hearted to do something so cruel, and I am glad they took it seriously instead of waiting till it’s too late….Which I am sure every parent , student, and teacher is thankful for…….
PM says
This is just another reason I chose to homeschool. They have interaction 2x a week in a classroom at the facilities, field trips, etc. TY to the concerned parent for alerting the authorities.
Charlie J Franklin says
Great Police / Community involvement:
This True Police Work, I SALUTE !!!
George says
Si nos ponemos de acuerdo los ciudadanos y pedimos la colaboración de los medios radio televisión y diarios…Se pasarían boletines pidiendo a todos notifique si saben quiénes tienen armas para negocio como la venta de drogas…Podríamos detener a tiempo para que no cometan crímenes.
Laughing says
Possibly.
Rankin says
Very alert citizen! Thank you…Very good work police.. Thank you
Jeremy says
Amen thank you God for the police, investigating team, and witness. bless the families and students protection over this valley and prayers over the man who made the threat
“But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you
bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. Luke 6 27-28