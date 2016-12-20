LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a $20,000 reward Tuesday in hopes of tracking down whoever murdered a 29-year-old man during a Lancaster robbery in June.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the killer of Thomas Gray, who was shot June 16 during a robbery at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cactus Drive.
Set to expire Dec. 26, the reward will now be available for at least another 90 days.
Gray died of his injuries at Antelope Valley Hospital two days after the shooting.
Another man, Jamal Smith, was also injured in the attack. Smith opened his door to the gunman, who pointed the weapon at his head. Smith wrestled with the assailant and sustained a cut to his head that sent him to the hospital, but told detectives he was unable to describe the suspect, who had an accomplice.
“His memory is limited to when he opened the front door and was confronted by a person pointing a gun at his head,” according to Barger’s motion.
Deputies said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the two suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is encouraged to call sheriff’s homicide Detectives David Gunner or Frederick Morse at 323-890- 5500.
5 comments for "Reward extended in deadly Lancaster robbery"
Auntie t says
This is my ne0hew please if you’re u know somethinganything you might have even just heard so.ething about no longer be will know we need this for my sister and niece and the beautiful bay girls he left behind we need justice it hurts my heart so much I. Just sent n him a.week before this happened we.were.at a birthday party at chuck e cheese and he said he auntie gave me a big hug and thats the last time I seen him our family needs justice especially my sister and niece .the girls think of how you feel if it was yours come forth someone knows we something. Thank you love you sis and niece xoxo
Cecilia says
Tracy god is good trust n blve justice will b served
Tracy barfield says
To everyone out there please please coment on this we n÷d these people caught they took my son life and did not deserve.to die he was to young he have two beautiful girls that will never grow up with there father we miss him so much we need yalls help in finding the coward that killed my son
Sister says
I love you brother justice will be served!!!
CAP'N LANCASTER says
The Board of Supervisors gits it right. They calls it a Reward. Ole Rex calls it a Bounty. What do you expect from Ole Rex he done sent out racist hit mailers callin an African American Veteran a gang candidate. SMH