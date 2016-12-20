Reward extended in deadly Lancaster robbery

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a $20,000 reward Tuesday in hopes of tracking down whoever murdered a 29-year-old man during a Lancaster robbery in June.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the killer of Thomas Gray, who was shot June 16 during a robbery at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Cactus Drive.

Set to expire Dec. 26, the reward will now be available for at least another 90 days.

Gray died of his injuries at Antelope Valley Hospital two days after the shooting.

Another man, Jamal Smith, was also injured in the attack. Smith opened his door to the gunman, who pointed the weapon at his head. Smith wrestled with the assailant and sustained a cut to his head that sent him to the hospital, but told detectives he was unable to describe the suspect, who had an accomplice.

“His memory is limited to when he opened the front door and was confronted by a person pointing a gun at his head,” according to Barger’s motion.

Deputies said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the two suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is encouraged to call sheriff’s homicide Detectives David Gunner or Frederick Morse at 323-890- 5500.

