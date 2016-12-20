Holiday party at Palmdale City Library this Wednesday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host its annual Holiday Party this Wednesday featuring music, food and crafts.

The event, which is free and open to all ages, will begin at 1 p.m. at the library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Harpist Liza Wallace will perform at 1 p.m.; crafts will follow at 3 pm; and Santa Claus will stop by at 4 p.m. to meet with kids and hear what they would like to have for Christmas.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

“We’d love to have you in to the Library to celebrate the season with us,” stated Library Director Thomas Vose.

More on performer Liza Wallace

A singer, harpist, composer, and arranger, Liza Wallace has released two albums, Carousel in 2009 and Waken in 2013.

Wallace has worked and performed with such Grammy award winning artists as Elton John, musical theater star Kristin Chenoweth, Salsa composer/pianist Gonzola Grau, Tango bassist Pablo Aslan, jazz singer Silvia McNair and Flamenco guitarist Adam del Monte. She recently won the American Harp Society-LA Chapter Composition Competition for her piece “One-Winged Flight,” which she has presented along with other original compositions internationally at harp festivals in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Germany.

For more information on the Palmdale City Library’s annual Holiday Party, contact the Library at 661-267-5600.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–