Lancaster man killed in head-on traffic crash

NEWHALL – Authorities have not yet identified the driver who died Thursday night after his pickup truck drifted into opposing lanes and caused a three-vehicle collision on Sierra Highway in Newhall.

The driver was a 53-year-old man from Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol, but his name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Monday afternoon.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on Sierra Highway, between Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road, according to a CHP report.

The Lancaster man was driving a 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on Sierra Highway when the the truck drifted into the northbound lane and sideswiped a 2012 Subaru sedan, the CHP report states.

“The pickup truck began overturning and veered head-on into the motorhome,” the CHP report states.

“The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries sustained,” the CHP report states.

The 40-year-old driver and 66-year-old passenger in the Subaru were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the CHP report.

The motorhome’s driver — a 40-year-old Palmdale man– sustained minor injuries and was treated at Henry Mayo Hospital.

Sierra Highway was temporarily closed during the accident investigation.

