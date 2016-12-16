Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing money from a local business.

The suspect is believed to be about 25 years old with a slender build.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is encouraged to call Lancaster Station Detective Summey at 661-948-8466.

