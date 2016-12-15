Honor veterans with wreaths this Saturday

LANCASTER – The community is invited to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans by honoring them with holiday wreaths at their graves this Saturday.
Local “Wreaths Across America” ceremonies will take place in Palmdale and Lancaster.
The Lancaster Cemetery District Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery will host a ceremony, starting at 9 a.m., at the Lancaster Cemetery, located at 111 E. Lancaster Boulevard.
“We are proud and honored to be participating in this national event to pay tribute to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms each of us in our county enjoy,” stated Dave Owens, Chairman, speaking on behalf of the Lancaster Cemetery Board of Trustees.
Lancaster Cemetery is the resting place for more than 900 veterans of all wars and conflicts, from the Civil War to present day. The cemetery also serves as a repository of Antelope Valley history, with many of the founding families interred there. The wreaths are placed to remember those who served their country, to honor their sacrifices, and to teach the younger generation about the high price of our freedom.
“With help from Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery and the local community, our goal has been met to provide a wreath to honor every veteran interred at the cemetery. Everyone in the community is invited to help place the wreaths on December 17,” stated Cemetery Manager Dayle DeBry.
This year, the luminary candle display, “A Thousand Lights, One Spirit,” will be held on the same day as the wreath ceremony. The luminaries will be placed along with the wreaths in the morning and the actual lighting will begin with a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Lancaster Cemetery.
“The luminary display that we have done in conjunction with Wreaths Across America has really caught the imagination of the community,” Owens stated. Residents may walk or drive through the illuminated cemetery until 8 p.m., weather permitting. For more information on the Lancaster ceremonies, contact Dayle DeBry at 661-942-6110.
The Palmdale Pioneer Cemetery, located at the corner of Avenue S and 20th Street East, will have a wreath placing ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
The cemetery has more than 30 known veterans interred on the grounds. For details regarding the Palmdale Pioneer Cemetery, contact Karla Archuleta at 661-942-6110.
[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Cemetery District.]
2 comments for "Honor veterans with wreaths this Saturday"
Joe says
Same with Joshua cemetery. They have a new rule now stating all flowers if not removed on Tuesdays will be thrown away on Wednesday. So the grass can be cut!
Have had family plots since the 70’s this is costly to family members to keep replacing them.
We have removed our flags for our brothers that served, so we don’t lose them.
just isn’t right that we can not honor them by leaving the flags in place.
Colleen McGrane says
Nothing for Desert Lawn? Many Veterans laid to rest there as well. Including my brother, Gary L. Williams, and former senator, Palmdale Mayor and Air Force pilot William ‘Pete’ Knight.