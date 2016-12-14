Palmdale Inn issued notice to vacate

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Inn was issued a notice to vacate Tuesday by the City of Palmdale after it amassed more than 400 violations of city and state building and safety codes.

The Palmdale Inn is located at 217 East Palmdale Boulevard.

City of Palmdale Building Official Bud Davis, along with officials from the Los County Fire Department, identified over 400 structural, life safety and health violations that must be remedied before the hotel can accept guests again, city officials said in a news release.

“Notices were posted notifying guests of the violations and that the building constituted an immediate risk to the health and safety of the guests and the public in general,” the news release states.

“Guests were given 48 hours to vacate the building. If they do not vacate, the sheriff’s department will be forced to remove them from the premises for their own safety,” the news release states.

The City of Palmdale is offering assistance to the guests such as temporary housing vouchers and food baskets through its South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES).

“This is something that has built up over time and has become impossible to ignore,” stated Palmdale City Manager Jim Purtee. “While it may seem like a strong-handed response, it pales in comparison to responding after-the-fact as we all recently witnessed in the tragedy in the warehouse in Oakland. Public safety is always a top priority, and this action will help ensure the safety of both our residents and visitors to Palmdale.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

