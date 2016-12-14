Palmdale Inn issued notice to vacate

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Inn was issued a notice to vacate Tuesday by the City of Palmdale after it amassed more than 400 violations of city and state building and safety codes.
The Palmdale Inn is located at 217 East Palmdale Boulevard.
City of Palmdale Building Official Bud Davis, along with officials from the Los County Fire Department, identified over 400 structural, life safety and health violations that must be remedied before the hotel can accept guests again, city officials said in a news release.
“Notices were posted notifying guests of the violations and that the building constituted an immediate risk to the health and safety of the guests and the public in general,” the news release states.
“Guests were given 48 hours to vacate the building. If they do not vacate, the sheriff’s department will be forced to remove them from the premises for their own safety,” the news release states.
The City of Palmdale is offering assistance to the guests such as temporary housing vouchers and food baskets through its South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES).
“This is something that has built up over time and has become impossible to ignore,” stated Palmdale City Manager Jim Purtee. “While it may seem like a strong-handed response, it pales in comparison to responding after-the-fact as we all recently witnessed in the tragedy in the warehouse in Oakland. Public safety is always a top priority, and this action will help ensure the safety of both our residents and visitors to Palmdale.”
James Thompson says
A lawsuit has been filed in the 9th Circuit Federal Court against the City of Palmdale, the Sheriffs Department and building officials individually. Malhi was responsible for this and the truth will come out in court deposition and subpoena.
Jd says
This is where it starts the whole fema camp stuff
SkateLifer says
Sweet. Hopefully that swimming pool is skateable. We’ll find out once they drain it.
Ride live, live to ride.
Jo Ann says
Speaking from personal experience and this motel where my family and I had to temporarily call home, the new owners who officially gained legal ownership in July. Since then the remodel has been remarkable. Wood flooring. New paint. New bathrooms. Mattresses., furniture, microwaves. Refrigerators. Security cameras surrounding the whole establishment. Since new ownership, they have moved out anyone that had any ties, or knowledge of any illegal activity. All the attention from the sheriffs and city stems from an arrest of a person who told the sheriffs who sold drugs there and said the owners had made amount of cash and such. Sheriffs executed an arrest warrant one someone staying at the motel then harassed owner at gunpoint and his family. Called in a warrant for the city to “inspect” building for code violations and entered every room. Hiding behind a bogus warrant and inspection to fish around and see whos who’s… Where and what. Then two weeks later come in with another arrest warrant for someone else…. And the next day post a 48 hour vacate on the building. And information aboutthe city utilizing a resource called SAVES in palmdale, whom had 4 night vouchers and supposed food baskets. Only thing they offered was 4 night vouchers. And closed til the 3rd of January. These new owners help people in their community. If unable to pay in full.. Take payments…discounts… And are all around good people. When its the last stop and last place to go… They go above and beyond to help. If the city was so concerned it wouldn’t have been within the last two weeks during a full remodel and significant improvement. And a completely new list of occupants in their establishment. It’s extremely quiet… Clean.. And feels safe. Staying six months ago for 1 night. It’ was
Exactly what it was known for…. Drugs. Hookers. Loud.. Ghetto. Felt unsafe. And now that it is a complete turn around it is completely outrageous for the steps the city and sheriffs dept have taken to now clean it up… When its already been done. And displacing families, people who are at 4th e lowest point, and need a relief, a safe haven, a light at the end of the tunnel, these owners are. And now so many are with no where to go, no resources and the fear and pain they’ll have to endure during Christmas
SMJxcv says
Are you serious? This place is a dump. A drug and prostitue infested unsafe death trap.
James Thompson says
Why don’t you put your real name? Malhi.
Danny says
A safe haven? According to the news reports the hotel has exposed electrical wiring, inoperative or missing smoke detectors, an inoperative fire alarm system, and a deteriorated and structurally unsound landing leading to the second-floor rooms’ doors. That is not a safe haven for a hotel or apartment complex. This is a hotel. When you stay at a hotel you should have these safety features in place.
Anonymous says
Even with the new owner there was at least one occupied room with a long term tenant. This room had major bedbugs. They wouldn’t replace anything in there without raising her rent higher then the thousand it was.
She didn’t even have a bed or any carpet!
James Thompson says
She “China” didn’t want carpet and was given notice to move. Hotels are not permanent housing and she had stayed there for 7 years. She was evicted 2 months ago for non payment and not letting management in to inspect her room. Shame on you.
Theodora says
I would really appreciate it if the list could be viewed
Bill says
Theodora, why not ask the owner?
Palmtree says
Rosamond Palms should be next to shut down. They have the same problems. The owner got fined. But it didnt do any good. She is still open. Drugs and all.
Jim says
I drove past it last week and thought I saw a motel 6 sign on it?
Mike says
The new owner had the place for almost a year and a half, and from what i had saw in that time he did major work on the property, the pool was over hauled, room and windows all upgraded, if i was the city of Palmdale i would had taken action against the previous owner, the city should be proud that this man had taken something that the city ignored for the old owner and stuck it to him . I would hire an attorney sue the city as someone said in a quote they allowed mahlis to do what he wanted, but this man who is trying to get the place back on track is wrong for fixing the city’s problem. But we all know how Power and Politics work..
Fire says
Great. He redoes the pool but ignores the fire alarm and smoke detectors? That’s negligence.
James Thompson says
Fire Alarm was working and tested in march of ’16. Pool was filled with water to prevent Eyesore but was not operating.
Google it says
Wow. Speechless. Lol
Tim Scott says
Orlandus says
Your mom should of swallowed. How do you even fix your mind to even think like that? Obviously running it the way they wanted got it shut down remind me if you ever own a business to not patronize it, it may be slacking in some areas
Tim Scott says
James Thompson says
Palmdale City hates small businesses.
Angie says
Agree with Ron. I stayed one night with my husband and NEVER went back! I heard they are changing it to a MOTEL 6…
Just sayin says
It is the cheapest place to stay when u dont have the money we stayed there 10 months got bit up from bed bugs the owner accused me of bringing them when they had the problem already i hate that place i hope these people can find a place to go
Rayland says
There are plenty of bed bug infested places in Sierra Highway. Probably cheaper too.
mat says
That place needs alot of work in the rooms. Electrical issues, no carpet, no heat, water leaks, bed bugs etc.. I stayed there years ago and it definitely went down hill…
Dauntless says
Oh, come on! Everyone knows that place is a cesspool of druggies and tricks! The people that work in the office are shady as all hell! This has been going on for years, so, why now, all of a sudden? Someone pissed off a city official somewhere, for, them to finally put this place out of business!! Now, I have to wonder, who could that be? “They” should just put up a very tall fence completely around it, and call it a “gated community”!! Make sure the owner is in there too! Lol
Dudley says
Is not a Hotel, is an apartment
Bill says
It’s not an apartment. It’s a hotel. A dirty one. It was bad as Mahli’s and continues to be bad. Glad it was shut down.
William says
Willy says
According to the article in the paper said they found more than 400 building and safety code violations, including exposed electrical wiring, inoperative or missing smoke detectors, an inoperative fire alarm system, and a deteriorated and structurally unsound landing leading to the second-floor rooms’ doors.
Of course on the Whack Pack’s Facebook page the dunces are claiming it was owned by some Kamal dude and was being protected by the mayor. The craphole hotel used to be Mahli’s. Does the name ring a bell? Is it the same Malhi’s that runs the restaurants. I hope not. If those kitchens are anything like that hotel, it’s not a good sign.
Rahrahraj says
Yes, that is the same Mahli’s. Now he is on Lancaster City Council. Nice, huh?
SirWilly says
Look into it [removed]. Before Mahli’s owned it. Several of Kamal’s business’s owned it.
Look into how many times it was raided before this whole Kamal & his gf Ledford owned it.
They dumped it on this new guy.
I’m sure a pos like you don’t believe me when I say Kamal buried 2 terrorist in the AV & made a lot of $$$ doing it cuz no one else wanted anything to do with the San Berdoo terrorist.
Don’t forget Kamal isMayor Ledford’s Campaign Manager & they must me stopped!!!
Ruth leitzen says
If it is owned by a person named kamal than the one he owns in little rock needs to be shut down too and i know him his places r crap i stayed at the one in little rock and nothing worked it has rats and roaches and they wouldnt fix anything
Chad says
Should just tear this pos location down and build something else. I dont know how many times ive driven by here and the place is locked down with cops all over the place. Surprised there are ppl even staying here…
Theodora says
What were the violations..what establishes the 48 hour vacancy.
Chad says
What are the violatiolol from the looks o
The Original "Just Saying" says
It always looked well maintained from the street. I would guess there were too many long term guests that caused too many visits from the Sheriff. Next the Health Dept is involved, then Code Enforcement. When it is cleared out, it will be easier to clean and repair.
Ron says
It has been a drug infested, crime ridden, prostitute laden dump that started when it was Mahli’s. What a gift they left to their new owners and to the community.
longtime resident says
Yes “what a gift indeed” that connected family dumped that POS on some unsuspecting buyer with some creative financing I am sure. So why is this same family somehow best buddies with Steve Hofbauer and Auston Bishop of the City Council?It’s like nothing ever happened, this is a classic example of pay to play politics and its about time this all came down.