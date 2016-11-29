‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times.
–
William says
When, oh when, is the Rapture gonna take away the scourge that is the right wing nutjob element so our country can function properly?
Huuuuuuuurrrrrrry!!!!
Of course, a good many posters here will be noticed by their absence.
callingitasitis says
@William
Actually they have been at WAR with anyone who is not Muslim an extremely long time (the past 1,400 years). It is rooted in their belief system. If you are not a true faithful Muslim you are an infidel. It is their duty to convert us or kill us. If you think Bush’s 1 or 2 made it worst or credit Clinton with his cruise missiles or Clinton’s involvement in Somalia, it would be all a mistake. I guess you could say or even blame Judaism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, or Communism because they exist. The jihadist do not care because all are enemy infidels to be killed.
Tim Scott says
The same could be said of any religion. They all differentiate between believers and non-believers and they all have their problems with extremists who use them to justify hateful actions against “the other.”
William says
@callingitasit
We have our own religious fanatics in this country who use their perverted notions of their faith to force their beliefs on others via the government. It’s call the republican party.
They’ve actually gone even further by having their ‘beliefs’ in non-religious issues dictact policy. For example, they ‘believe’ that tax cuts for the rich raise all boats. They actually believe so many non-religious just because they say so despite any and all contrary evidence.
You can see from the posts here that people like Susan B, patriot, Glenn and others ‘believe’ that President Obama has made everything worse despite all the improvements in the last 8 years from the worse economic crash in our lifetimes. Of course, there is always room to improve but their ‘beliefs’ have blinded them to that.
If only they would ‘believe’ that they could fly and jump off the tallest building in the Antelope Valley. It would end their suffering and our annoyance with them.
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas from Union Workers says
As we approach Christmas, I just want to thank IBEW and Kathy ‘Job Killer” MacLauren for leading the attack against Kinkisharo. Her hard work in stopping the building of a permanent manufacturing facility here in the AV has meant the loss of hundreds of union construction jobs and even more production jobs down the road.
Let’s hope on her next cruise to Alaska, she will think twice about killing a project that would have produced electric, non-emission trains right here in the AV.
Union Made says
Yes this is true. There would have been hundreds of Union jobs to build the plant. It was less than 100 acres and McLauren made a stink about it hurting the environment. Yet she and her IBEW pals have no problem with the environment when they’re talking hundreds of acres for solar fields. Hypocrisy at its best.
John says
Why am I not surprised that it was the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union and a Union environmental front group, the Antelope Valley Residents for Responsible Development, that tried to strong arm Kinkisharyo.
Kinkisharyo walked away from the deal and announced it would locate the factory and jobs in another state.
The unions need to stop this “rule or ruin” mentality. They would rather a plant not be built, and good-paying jobs not be created, than let a company like Kinkisharyo International go non-unionized.
Follow the Money says
Curiously interesting that the day after they walked away from the deal they got a letter from a certain litigious mayor who offered a location in Lancaster. Coincidence? Given the cozy relationship with the woman who led the protest against the facility, methinks not.
Vinny says
The IBEW cult of MacLauren and Hofbauer, under the spell of Paris, spew BS about Kinkisharo workers while ignoring the fact that hundreds of construction jobs were killed by their efforts and hundreds more permanent jobs will never happen in the AV. Those two are special. When they were handing out trains….they thought they said brains…
SMHX2 says
President Cheeto Bandido just hired Ann Coulter AKA Kellyanne Conway as his presidential counselor. I don’t blame him, she needs to keep lying for him, it is a full time job that requires great acting skills.
Tim Scott says
He had to do something for her. Her career is finished otherwise. The total destruction of her credibility has made her effectively radioactive for any other politician.
I.G. says
Are you sick and tired of the way Rex bullies people? Are you fed up with the constant cronyism of Rex and the Fern Street Mafia? Have you had enough of Rex’s endless lawsuits against our neighboring cities and school districts? Want to voice your opinion on Rex’s inside and tax wasting deals like LEAPS, Ecolution, the ban on single serve craft beers, Chinese birth tourism, and more?
Well, since you can’t speak up at a Lancaster City Council meeting without being ridiculed, belittled or cut off by Rex himself, why not show up at Transplants Brewery on Friday, December 23 for A Festivus For the Rest of Us!
There will be an Airing of Grievances throughout the night. You’ll be able to fill out a paper letting everyone know how Rex and anyone else in 2016 has disappointed you beginning at 6 pm.
There will be other Festivus classics:
Festivus Miracles! – The first of which is our new Pineapple IPA release. A collaboration brew with Local Craft Beer in Tehachapi
The traditional Festivus Pole
Feats of Strength starting at 6pm ran by Country Crush professional arm wrestling.
Food will be available onsite for purchase with Tipsy Moon and Zodiac Grill .
Make this your opportunity to tell Rex and the whole world that you’re sick of his crapola! And unlike a Lancaster City Council meeting, there won’t be a dozen or so officers ready to shut you up and put you in jail.
Fandango says
You could spend a solid week of airing grievances about Rex.
pirrurris says
Forget putting Christ back in Christmas….how about putting Christ back in Christian?
Yes evangelical hypocrites, I am talking to you.
William says
“The happiest of seasons is also among the deadliest: Unintentional shootings spike during the holidays, and are more likely to occur than any other time of the year, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network.”
Well, if our ‘patriot’ stops posting here, we’ll know why. If s/he shoots like s/he types, who knows what might happen. Them ammosexuals ain’t too bright.
Christina says
What are you doing on holidays William? Knitting? And talking nonsense?
I’d rather shoot guns with patriot.
Patriot says
Yes,let’s go.we can have William set up the targets.He can test his assumption that I’m not a good shot.btw,shootings have been up,year round,since Obama took office.
William says
Christine. Accidental gun shootings are up during the holidays.
Maybe you and patriot can ‘cheney’ each others faces for Festivus.
William says
Christina is writing nonsense complaining about me writing nonsense.
Isn’t that something about pot and kettle? But, that is too deep for Chrisitina.
Now, I have to get back to my kitchen remodeling while Christina and patriot ‘shoot’ their mouths off.
Cara J says
Some people ,like myself, live in AV because they like riding horses and shooting guns in the desert. Some other people like william just can’t afford anything closer to LA. But it doesn’t mean that we should make fun of this guy. After all he is busy right now – he is fixing up his trailer, finally doing something useful.
Cheers
William says
Cara J shows up out of the blue to illustrate how lame some people are.
Thank you too much, Cara J
So, why can’t you afford a couple acres in Shadow Hills for that jackass you ride?
You seem to know a lot about trailer park trash, I mean, life. Don’t cover those wheels your trailer is on. Let them shine.
Cara J, patritot, Christina. The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.
The poor things have to broadcast to the readers here that they are ammosexuals and love their guns. We are impressed, I tell ya.
Tim Scott says
When I was growing up here this was pretty much all there was in the AV. 50,000 gun toting wanna be cowboys. Thankfully, times have changed and the vast majority of people here have either changed with them or moved on. That’s why there are ten times as many people here now.
Patriot says
1000 times the crime.back when those gun toting citizens, there was almost zero crime, except you tim.
Patriot says
Those gangbang pos wouldnt come over the hill back then.another example of law abiding gun owner keeping crime away.but as soon as those libs from l.a county started taking those guns away, crime started to go up.
Tim Scott says
Actually laugh ‘riot the crime rate was about the same as it is now. With one tenth of the population there was about one tenth the crime. Of course one tenth the crime didn’t fill a newspaper, so the simpleminded like yourself who don’t understand what the term crime RATE actually means don’t understand that.
Laughing says
I doubt the reduction of legal weapon owners is the reason for the population explosion. It is more likely the use of cheap land to build homes cheaply enough for average families to afford.
SMHX2 says
@Patriot, please note that sleep deprivation causes paranoia, depression, impulsive behavior and suicidal thoughts. Please keep it up, soon we won’t have to hire someone to translate your moronic written thoughts. LOL!
Laughing says
Patriot, guns were not taken away. A major influx of criminals happened right after the LA riots/Rodney King. The county offered them low cost housing up here. Some came, saw the population explosion, expanded business up here. The gun owners were still here and some stood up against the gangs (like in the Q battlezone in Palmdale) and some died while others moved for their families safety, often just to a better part of the valley.
Since then it has just been normal population expansion with about the same percentage of crime, just a hell of a lot better and instant reporting of every last little ‘scary’ thing.
Patriot says
Wrong.but keep trying,tim.just cuz you say so…..means it’s wrong.
Pragmatic in the Desert says
Don’t you just love the hypocrisy of our local IBEW? After beginning their new relationship with Parris with their huge campaign donation, Kathy ‘Job Killer’ McLauren leads their effort to kill the Kinkisharo manufacturing plant in Palmdale citing ‘environmental concerns’. The very next day, Parris sends a letter to Kinkisharo inviting them to build their plan in Lancaster. Nothing odd there, right?
Now, IBEW reps show up at Lancaster’s planning commission meeting in favor of a new solar far that would be built in the middle of Antelope Acres decimating hundreds of acres of desert. Where are the ‘environmental concerns’ with this? No worries about dirt storms, Valley Fever, hazards to wildlife, etc?
It’s funny what a few dollars to a political campaign and a sponsorship of a city will get you around here.
Anti Rex says
Always follow the money. The IBEW trail goes to Fern Street and now has happy takers in Palmdale with the Hof. Somebody is making some serious $ over this and you can rest assured it’s not the common folk of the AV.
callingitasitis says
Congrats to the Merkel’s German government proactive protection of the Christmas market shoppers. How long will it take before governments do their JOB? PROTECT YOUR PEOPLE. Is it hard for these hard headed politico hack to get it right!!!! Think how many open spaces where large group of people gather and a poorly developed security & protection plan is being used. It is a prefer Jihadist playground. So who is next? They are always looking for those soft and easy targets rich areas.
Turd Ferguson says
Maybe you do not feel safe but in Lancaster we have LEAPS.Maybe you do not feel safe but in Lancaster we have LEAPS.LEAPS is a crime fighting sentinel in the sky.It is a crime fighting sentinel in the sky.To lower crime.To lower crime.Just like Rex told us.Just like Rex told us.For $90,000.00 a month.For $90,000.00 a month.For ten years.For ten years.That is $10,800,000.00.That is $10,800,000.00.That goes to Rex’s political pal.That goes to Rex’s political pal.While crime is on the rise.While crime is on the rise.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Waste of tax dollars.Waste of tax dollars.Yes to more Sherriffs.Yes to more Sherriffs.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.
William says
@callingitasitis
You can thank both bushes for the hornet’s nest that they poked in the Middle East.
Poppy bush actually let Saddam Hussein invade Kuwait in 1990 when he could have prevented it.
Then, along came junior bush who invaded Iraq by mistake.
They don’t forget the interference by the U.S. like we want them to. We’ll be paying for those mistakes for many years. Got that?
Patriot says
William will milk his bush nonsense till his dying day.congress voted to go both times.the blame gos to everyone who voted.unlike obama,bush went thru the correct branch of government to get approval.now william,make up your mind.you have been saying how great everything has been since obama.now,it’s a mess?which is it.
William says
“Quack. Quack” -Daffy Duck aka patriot
What is the mess yer talkin’ ’bout, patriot.
Are you outta work? That’s on you.
Did yer house get foreclosed? That’s on you AND bush.
Are ya set to have to go back to Iraq for yer 4th tour of duty? That’s from bush.
What are ya bellyaching ’bout? I’m doing fine, remodeling my house and living well while you are the one whining. Aren’t ya?
Patriot says
Typical lib, worse, typical ca lib.remodel your house.stop taking up space on this site.there are intelligent people who have something to say.can you help set up the targets for us? Btw, in case you are not aware, obama has troops in iraq, syria, and Afghanistan.unless bush is still putting troops there…..oh, nevermind.
William says
Drug use down among young people
Just heard some dude on fox ‘news’ saying that the decine in drug use among young people is due to Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no.” campaign.
Yeah, because those young people were alive during the Reagan years. That’s why the right wing media has conned so many in this country. Lies.
Maybe, just maybe, the decline could be attributed to the relaxation of drug laws and legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational use in some states. Or, other reasons, but Nancy Reagan???? Really?
Imagine trying to find your way around Los Angeles using a map of Phoenix. That’s how the gop intends to govern with their trump character. But, don’t tell Susan B. or Glenn.
John says
The video on Fox News was not about the ‘Drug use down among young people’ report.
This is probably the video you watched. It was about the surge of drug overdose in the United States. Charles Krauthammer mentioned the ‘Just Say No’ campaign that was started by Nancy Reagan about 2 minutes into the video.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5245241882001/?#sp=show-clips
I believe that your claim that you heard some dude on Fox News that the decline in drug use among young people is due to Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign is not true.
William says
No Dan Henninger said that on fox’s Wall Street Journal report.
However, if the drug use by young people surged in the last few years, he would have blamed President Obama.
See how that works, John?
William says
trump will make Russia great again!
Let’s here it for Russia, Glenn, patriot, Susan B. et all.
Patriot says
Hey william, did one of your lib electors pull their vote for hillary, and vote for a spotted owl? What a slap in the face.
Glenn says
When did I say I cared about Russia? I do not give a rats behind about Russia unless they are at war with us, which last time I checked we are not at war with them. The only Country I care about is the United States. Just because I voted for Trump instead of Hillary does not mean I support every move he makes, Why is that so hard for you to comprehend
William says
You voted for trump, Glenn, and he’ll make Russia great again. It might come at the expense of the United State but, of course, you can’t think that far ahead.
That is a BIG deal but as I wrote before, you are ‘hopeless’ and each time you post you prove it.
You now gotta take the bad with the ‘imagined’ good on your part. Now, what was that good you thought trump will provide for you?
You should be experienced at cherry picking, Glenn. I bet you have ignored anything positive that President Obama has accomplished in 8 years while being fixated on the negative things brought to you by a right media media empire.
pirrurris says
If you support a racist, you can’t claim you are not one yoursef. Just saying.
William says
Hey, Glenn, John, patriot, Susan B.
It was reported that many career staffers of the National Security Council, not appointees, are heading for the exits in anticipation of the new trump administration.
Y’see folks above, this ain’t any ordinary transition. Y’all wanted trump to disrupt D.C. You ain’t seen nuttin’ yet.
Since November 8, trump has created out of thin air a crisis with China and Taiwan and in Israel by appointing an ambassador that wants to move the capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. You haven’t heard much about those 2 places lately but trump has made them unneeded controversies. Like there aren’t enough already.
Not to worry though, con artists will hurt the people they conned the most. In this case, they’re trump voters. People who didn’t enroll in trump ‘university’ didn’t get conned. I know that’s a hard concept for people like Glenn and patriot to grasp, but we’ll see.
Glenn says
I would say you are the hopeless one William but does it really matter? Nope You will keep shoving the liberal viewpoint down our throats whether I like it or not and I will offer up a differing view whether you like it or not. I also find it funny that you always ask what I think about a certain subject but when I provide you an answer all you do is try to belittle me because it does not fit in with what you believe. Have a great day
William says
Hey, Glenn
You are like so many who copy and paste from right wing media and then pretend that you aren’t republican or Democrat.
Just who do ya think yer kiddin’?
Ron says
As I drive around Lancaster im seeing alot of trash all over the place. Just down from my house on 57th st. West and Ave K there is trash all over . It would be nice if the city would start cleaning it up. Its really starting to look like a dump.
RayRay says
An excerpt from the upcoming book, “Absence of Honor,” a soon-to-be released look behind the “curtain” of the world of Mayor R. Rex Parris:
Perhaps what is the most interesting about Lancaster’s City Hall is how many times the land it sits on went back and forth and between what two parties It was like you take the land, put the infrastructure in, give it back to me and so on until I like the price and you actually buy it from me. It is what I call VISCO TRICKLE UP ECONOMICS AND FATTEN MY WALLET. But do not worry it happened in Palmdale as well with the late Gregg Anderson. Boy these white boys really cleaned the taxpayer’s clock especially in Lancaster. You do not get it. Mayor R. Rex Parris HAD TO BECOME MAYOR BY HOOK OR CROOK……TO KEEP HIS FINGER IN THE DAMN. Perhaps the most shameful player in “An Absence of Honor” is Bishop Henry Hearns who had one foot in the pulpit of his church in Littlerock, CA and was always the third vote on the Lancaster City Council. The key is what Henry got from his votes that should help Americans across this country to keep the man in the pulpit in line and not let him be a religious con and parasite.
Mayor R. Rex Parris of Lancaster, California was once someone I thought could go from being a malicious and vindictive sort to a man who wanted to do right because he had gained such power. He would hug me, let tears roll from his eyes when he talked about the terrible things he had done to people I can name from a list that is embedded in my memory. He would let his assistant CINDY LINDER go home and talk to me about his most vulnerable moments and how he has been so poor and hated until he learned the value of money. He told me how he had met his wife Carroll even though there was someone else who had loved him and done much of his college work but she did not fit the bill. Carroll had money, the aggressiveness, and the brain to keep him in line and get him off his drug addiction.
Paris’ brother Bill would tell me how they had owned a bar and how he had gotten the women for Parris and Frank Visco to enjoy in an intimate way. He fed them women for sex and other escapes that made Bill blush. But what touched me most was when Bill was dying and he could not reach Rex to make peace for yet another time. I was to go and visit Bill who was desperately depressed because he knew he was terminal and he knew his brother and his brother’s wife had no respect for him. My notes with Bill reflect the soul of a man who wished he could have done it differently, not have wanted so much to have expectations of his brother Rex the mayor, and wished he had not allowed his own mother to become a pawn and used by Rex through money, influence, and fear.
Vinny says
Wow! Lancaster City Hall isn’t the only local agency with questionable leadership. Kathy “Job Killer” MacLauren, the person who led the Killing of a permanent Kinkisharo manufactring plant in the AV and the loss of hundreds of jobs, had a restraining order filed on her for her bullying threats. Looks like her new pal Rex has rubbed off on her.
PMD customer says
I’m not surprised as she is a bully,very aggressive and arrogant about her union connections. If this rumor is true when is the court date of the hearing?
Vinny says
Court hearing is December 30. It should be in the paper but I haven’t seen it yet. She is a bully for sure and a job killer.
Just wondering says
….if you have any info on possible times, dates and locations of any book signing events. Very interesting as Sgt. Schultz used to say.
William says
So, when is trump gonna place his favorite horse in the Senate?
William says
Donald, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka
“Great! The Blooksucking Brady Bunch!”
My apologies to Edgar Frog and real vampires.
Glenn says
Never thought I would ever see a column like the below from liberal NYT columnist Maureen Dowd. It is so right on!
The most amazing part of this well written piece is the fact Maureen Dowd, a very liberal columnist from the New York Times wrote it!
Maureen Dowd
Election Therapy From My Basket of Deplorables
The election was a complete repudiation of Barack Obama: his fantasy world of political correctness, the politicization of the Justice Department and the I.R.S., an out-of-control E.P.A., his neutering of the military, his nonsupport of the police and his fixation on things like transgender bathrooms. Since he became president, his party has lost 63 House seats, 10 Senate seats and 14 governorships. The country had signaled strongly in the last two midterms that they were not happy. The Dems’ answer was to give them more of the same from a person they did not like or trust. Preaching — and pandering — with a message of inclusion, the Democrats have instead become a party where incivility and bad manners are taken for granted, rudeness is routine, religion is mocked and there is absolutely no respect for a differing opinion. This did not go down well in the Midwest, where Trump flipped three blue states and 44 electoral votes.
The rudeness reached its peak when Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed by attendees of “Hamilton” and then pompously lectured by the cast. This may play well with the New York theater crowd but is considered boorish and unacceptable by those of us taught to respect the of fice of the president and vice president, if not the occupants. Here is a short primer for the young protesters. If your preferred candidate loses, there is no need for mass hysteria, canceled midterms, safe spaces, crying rooms or group primal screams. You might understand this better if you had not received participation trophies, undeserved grades to protect your feelings or even if you had a proper understanding of civics. The Democrats are now crying that Hillary had more popular votes. That can be her participation trophy.
If any of my sons had told me they were too distraught ov er a national election to take an exam, I would have brought them home the next day, fearful of the instruction they were receiving. Not one of the top 50 colleges mandate one semester of Western Civilization. Maybe they should rethink that.
Mr. Trump received over 62 million votes, not all of them cast by homophobes, Islamaphobes, racists, sexists, misogynists or any other “ists.” I would caution Trump deniers that all of the crying and whining is not good preparation for the coming storm. The liberal media, both print and electronic, has lost all credibility. I am reasonably sure that none of the mainstream print media had stories prepared for a Trump vi ctory. I watched the networks and cable stations in their midnightmeltdown — embodied by Rachel Maddow explaining to viewers that they were not having a “terrible, terrible dream” and that they had not died and “gone to hell.”
The media’s criticism of Trump’s high-level picks as “not diverse enough” or “too white and male” — a day before he named two women and offered a cabinet position to an African-American — magnified this fact. Here is a final word to my Democratic friends. The election is over. There will not be a do-over. So let me bid farewell to Al Sharpton, Ben Rhodes and the Clintons. Note to Cher, Barbra, Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham: Your plane is waiting. And to Jon Stewart, who talked about moving to another planet: Your spaceship is waiting. To Bruce Springsteen, Jay Z, Beyoncé and Katy Perry, thanks for the free concerts. And finally, to all the foreign countries that contributed to the Clinton Foundation, there will not be a payoff or a rebate.
As Eddie Murphy so eloquently stated in the movie “48 Hrs.”: “There’s a new sheriff in town.” And he is going to be here for 1,461 days. Merry Christmas.”
This came from liberal New York Times William so how are you going to tear this one down?
Tim Scott says
I’m less interested in tearing it down than I am in exploring how you arrive at Maureen Dowd as “very liberal.” I’d be really surprised if you could point to anyone to the right of you.
That’s become my test of “liberal pointers.” They seem so frequently to point at literally everyone, so asking them to turn to their right and point out someone is interesting. When they can’t do it the actual extremist is pretty clearly identified.
Of course they refuse to acknowledge the facts. “Just because there is NO ONE more to the right than me doesn’t mean I’m not mainstream” is the most hilarious thing, and they are usually willing to say it.
William says
Glenn has bent over for trump and is waiting his turn.
Those folks just don’t know how a con artist works. They should ask Rudy, Mitt and Chris.
Just wondering says
…Maureen Dowd has on occasion read the A V Times since she writes. “the Democrats instead have become a party where incivility and bad manners are taken for granted, rudeness is routine, religion is mocked and there is absolutely no respect for a differing opinion.”
Just wondering says
Actually Maureen Dowd’s brother Kevin; who is no liberal; wrote it and she published it in her column.
William says
I give you trump rallies in response.
The Conscience of Lancaster says
At tonight’s Lancaster City Council meeting, Rex will be pushing for his bounty program aimed at “gangbangers”. Many people are concerned that Rex is targeting young people of color and plan on showing up at the meeting to express their opinions. (That ought to be an interesting exchange. Keep your eyes on Rex’s face turning red and his hand movements.) Given the fact that Rex has a track record of anti-Muslim rhetoric an a history of sending racist hit mailers to smear an African American veteran by calling him a gang candidate, do you think these concerns are valid?
VJ says
Rex seemed clueless and out of touch when he was defending his position while debating the African American gentleman who was making a comment. Rex just doesn’t get it that using the word bounty is antiquated and very frightening to many people. If Rex would call it a reward and not limit it to African Americans, as he currently is doing, he would have the support of everyone. Peckerwoods are a white gang and I can assure you they are not feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, or helping the widows.
It is clearer every day that Rex cannot overcome his deep seeded beliefs and prejudices to effectively lead a diverse city like Lancaster.
Bob says
The current program as it stands is not targeted at a specific gang…So it seems your concerns are moot.
Bob says
http://www.cityoflancasterca.org/Home/Components/News/News/7626/20?npage=2
Ronnie says
I watched him explain it on TV. He doesn’t get it. Bounty? Really? Doesn’t he have a clue what that means to people of color? No, he doesn’t. He doesn’t get it. He never will. Look what he did to Johnathan Ervin, a United States Veteran.
Bob says
Also, I’m pretty sure he fought against a white gang in the past…
http://articles.latimes.com/2009/jul/17/local/me-mongols17
VJ, you seem to be very ill informed and perhaps so much so that you are not an effective commentator on local politics. Dont quit your day job…assuming you have one.
VJ says
Bob, the Monguls are not an all white motorcycle group. Particularly in Southern California, there are Hispanics, too, such as Ruben Cavazos and David Martinez. Rex overreacted as he often does in closing down that poor Asian woman’s hotel. She sued and cost the Lancaster taxpayer money. A lot of what Rex does costs the Lancaster taxpayer money.
Here’s Rex as he really is – calling a U.S. Veteran a gang candidate.
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2014/03/24/lancaster-mayor-circulates-flyer-branding-city-council-hopeful-gang-candidate/
At least he didn’t have a bounty on Ervin, right?
J.Herer says
So last week Comrade Trump threw shade on Boeing and it looks like this week Putin wants the F-35 Stopped In Its Tracks. Any comments Lockheed Wingnuts?
William says
Remember. trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York and his poll numbers would go up.
From now on, everything he does will be fine and dandy with them no matter how dismal or damaging the outcome.
What could possibly go wrong with that kind of blind support from his fans?
“When life hands you ‘lemmings’, run for president.” -D. Trump
and they will follow you over the cliff. Right, John? Only trump has a parachute.
pirrurris says
Yeap. The ironic thing is…..many of these Boeing and lockheed workers, voted for president Chetto. He has not taken office and already causing waves.
What was the readon, these fools did not vot for Hillary? Oh yeah…..those enails,emails, emails. People are dumb.
Tammy T says
We didn’t vote for Hillary for many reasons. What the emails showed was what lying crooks her and her staff are.
William says
Don’t be surprised, then, Tammy T, if trump turns out to be much worse than you could possibly imagine.
He already has multiple conflicts of interest that he appears to have no intention of resolving and his fans don’t care.
What could possibly go wrong?
Enjoy.
Tim Scott says
This amounts to “I didn’t like the salad so I opted for the rat poison.”
pirrurris says
Tammy, so let me get this straight, you did not vote for Hillary, because of emails, but voted for the P*^*^*y graber, racist, and con man because he was the better choice? Yeap, you are a smart one.
DO NOT COMPLAIN WHEN THEY GET RID OF YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY.
Michael says
You mean the emails the Russians hacked so we could have Trump as President? The Russians want us led by an idiot. They’ll have a field day.
William says
And, so it begins.
OPEC announced that it will cut production. Do ya think gas prices will go up, trump voters?
It’s likely mortgage rates will go up soon. They can’t stay this low forever, trump voters.
trump’s choice for Secretary of Labor likes automation to replace workers, trump voters.
And, so on.
How could you have been so stupid?
John says
OPEC announced that it will cut oil production on September 28, 2016. When everybody thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win. This decision had nothing to do with Donald Trump winning the election.
The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates this month. Everyone knew this long before the election. Just in case you wanted to try and blame Donald Trump on this event too.
William says
Well, we’ll see how how ‘great’ things become in the coming months.
trump tweets he wants to cut the F-35 fighter jets now after going after Boeing.
Just wait till he comes after your interests, John. Ask Giuliani, Christie and Romney how it is to be connned. You’re next.
Who is trump gonna then blame for the rising gas prices and higher interest rates?
We’ve had low gas prices, low mortgage interest rates, low inflation, unemployment under 5%, etc., and you guys wanted change. You are gonna get it right where it hurts.
Patriot says
William,how did Obama keep gas prices down?what about when they were 4.50,under obama.inflation?you must be joking,everything has gone way up.sure unemployment numbers are down.when you stop counting people,or don’t count the double amount of people on welfare,ss.I’ll ask again,if 169000 jobs were created,and 270000 more people went on unemployment,then how is it possible that unemployment went down?
I frack says
Gas prices are low thanks to fracking. Praise be to fracking!
William says
Hey, patriot.
Don’t you have a Civil War Re-enactment to get dressed up for?
William says
Hey, patriot
Baby Boomers started retiring 5 years ago, if not earlier.
Is it OK to STOP COUNTING THEM IN THE THE WORKFORCE?
Sheesh. You are so hopeless. Well, trump has some wonderful presents for you. And, you will be bellyaching the next 4 years like you have all your life.
I guarantee that you’ve been a whiner all your life and that this is nothing new for you.
pirrurris says
John, the best is yet to come. President chetto is going to take your moms social securitu, privatize the VA, and privatize public schools.
“Be careful when you follow the masses, sometimes the “M” is silent.
William says
John seems oblivious that the country just voted for an unfit, thoughtless, megalomaniac for president. And, dangerous.
Or, is John simply pretending that it is otherwise in a weird state of denial?
trump is already creating messes in a month since the election and isn’t even sworn in yet.
What could go very wrong with this?
Patriot says
Stock market highest in history.carrier stays.50,000 jobs created already.tells boeing to stop overcharging,stop building planes for countrys that want to do America harm.,and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet.that’s a rough start.
Glenn says
And what messes would that be William? Liberal heads exploding?
mike says
The WALL – get ‘er done. Once we get the ILLEGALS out, we can start to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Tim Scott says
LOL…how exactly is this wall going to get anyone out? It isn’t clear how it is even going to KEEP anyone out, much less get them out. I’m considering investing in a ladder factory in Juarez myself.
Laughing says
Yes, after all the Great Wall Of China worked so well. At least we will have one more tourist attraction.
pirrurris says
Mike, so are you and your mom planning to go to the fields and pick up my vegetables? Or are you planning to send your kids?
Patriot says
Less then 2%of those law breaking illegals,are picking fruit.nice try.
callingitasitis says
Jill Stein, the tax payers (lots of green money) will have to pay for her little party. I can fully understand If CLINTON or the DNC wanted the recount but Stein, really? Just like a University professor to waste someone else money (tax payers hard earned money) as if the stuff drops from the sky.
tonja says
People who vote for Steve Fox need to know how he dos’nt take care of his own office mistakes .So how can he make anything right decisions being a leader in our community
William says
Didn’t she raise the money outside of using tax payer money? Something like $3-5 million?
Just Saying says
If you are unable to describe the office mistakes that we need to know, how can you know that he made wrong decisions? Do you always ramble incoherently?
pirrurris says
Tonja, if crooked Trump ( the village idiot) is qualified to be president, then quite frankly i don’t give a flying f*^*^*k what you and the rest of the evangelical hypocrite republicans think about Steve Fox. I will keep voting for him.
Susan says
@pirrurris
Your corrupt liberal idiots lost so get over it. America has spoken.
pirrurris says
Susan, you are absolutely correct!!
We will no longer worry when men grab you by the p*^*^*sy, get pistol whipped, or president cheeto takes away your social security. Hahahaaaaa!!!!
Im sorry…..but you set yourself up for that one :).
Laughing says
Here is a rather disturbing story http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/12/court-software-glitches-result-in-erroneous-arrests-defense-lawyers-say/
Does anyone know if our local court house/system uses this software?
Vulture says
Any news on the High Desert Corridor? Do we have a timeline for its construction now that Measure M has passed?