Memorial fund created for teen hit by car

PALMDALE – Loved ones have created an online memorial fund to help cover funeral and burial costs for Jazmin Veronica Hernandez, the 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a car in Palmdale this week.

Hernandez died around 2:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, after she sat in the eastbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard, near 5th Street West, and was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

The driver was not injured in the collision, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Hernandez’s death was reported as a suicide, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

“She evidently had some sort of disagreement and she went out and sat in traffic,” Winter said.

Hernandez was suffering from depression and was going to therapy, according to her uncle, Gene Hernandez.

“She was a loving niece. She left behind two young girls — one is a eights months old and the other is two years old,” Gene Hernandez stated. “We need help raising money for a proper burial.”

To contribute to this cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/n3-gone-too-soon.

–