PALMDALE – Loved ones have created an online memorial fund to help cover funeral and burial costs for Jazmin Veronica Hernandez, the 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a car in Palmdale this week.
Hernandez died around 2:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, after she sat in the eastbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard, near 5th Street West, and was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.
The driver was not injured in the collision, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.
Hernandez’s death was reported as a suicide, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
“She evidently had some sort of disagreement and she went out and sat in traffic,” Winter said.
Hernandez was suffering from depression and was going to therapy, according to her uncle, Gene Hernandez.
“She was a loving niece. She left behind two young girls — one is a eights months old and the other is two years old,” Gene Hernandez stated. “We need help raising money for a proper burial.”
To contribute to this cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/n3-gone-too-soon.
29 comments for "Memorial fund created for teen hit by car"
Roy says
Why is it everyone today expects other people to pay for funeral services by setting up these go fund me sites..
Tim Scott says
Why is it that the people who whine the loudest about people asking for help are people who are absolutely not going to help anyone anyway?
TM says
Because funerals are expensive, especially when unexpected death occurs for someone who is young and expected to live longer…..and consequences, right before the holidays?
TM says
I meant come on..not consequences
Sick of fools says
But they have money to buy carne asada in Corona come on wake up they get half the money to begin with
Sick of racists says
Carne Asada in Corona? I wish racists would spare us all and keep there traps shut.
Jus sayin' says
She wasn’t just hit by a car, she took her own life and put herself in front of the car…
ffffffffffffffffff says
hope you are never faced with a sudden death because you’ll eat your own words. be humble. don’t be a prick. have some respect.
p.s if you don’t like to see people asking for donations, then just keep scrolling, it that E A S Y!
but you decided to go out and post a comment with negativity. clap clap. you won the jerk of the year.
JG says
Same thought crossed my mind …. why?
Is it a lack of responsibility for individuals and family to provide for their final expenses. It apears the norm is to seek outside help be it church or online accounts. Individuals asking for help never seem to be able to provide any monetary assistance regarding the cost. They want an elaborate proper fairwell at the kindness and generosity of friends or strangers.
Then there is the question are these request legitimate and not scams. Granted some individuals are really in need and if the public wants to donate its there free will and money.
Shane Falco says
Looks like she was pregnant at 15 or 16. If that had happened to my daughter back when she was that age, I’d be the one depressed.
Lots of tragedy in this situation, most of it preventable.
Mary says
I got pregnant at 16 and again at 17 and I have incredible kids. They are adults now. My mom had 5 kids by the time she was 19 and each of us have incredible jobs and we are good humans. None have been in jail and we all make over $60,000 a year. It’s all in how you are raised. I thank God for my mom and I thank God she is still alive. We love her so much.
robert says
her parents were caring, and they had a home,
but again government help for the mental needs is placed low, they rather spend money on sports stadiums or concerned about their pensions, but help for the people is really nil, seems to build up such depression would of been noticeable regardless, and the one to blame is the father of her 2 babies and maybe the parents to have guided her better in some way, hope this is a sad message for other parents to check on your children minors or adults doesn’t matter, get between them and the depression and or the drugs NO MATTER how much they get upset, since the alternative is ALWAYS THE WORST as in this case, sorry for her mother angelica and father ramon and her brother and sister and chldren
TM says
Oh wow, I was on my way to work and saw the police and coroner car in that area, very sorry to hear about the loss of a young mother, sad to say as a mother myself, no matter what position I am or whatever in the world is going on, I would never leave them behind…I don’t care how bad things would get, there is always a way, and help, unfortunately is was too late for her….I have had two close friends end their lives as well..it is very tragic and an eye opener for us who continue our lives….don’t let daily struggles affect you, they are just temporary and not worth losing the life you get to live once on this Earth…..I like to remind myself it could be worse no matter what, you just have to have the strength and motivation to make it
Sad says
And. As easy as u may make that sound im sure that she felt the same way. She wasnt just stressed out. She was suffering from depression which is a very serious illness. May her soyl rest in peace. And may she be there spiritually for her children. The enemy took down another innocent soul. But now shes at peace with our heavenly father.
TM says
True, very true….I have had times feeling very low and depressed, but never had thoughts to end my life, which I know it is a very sad illness if left untreated…
Karin says
Very sad… wonder if she had post pardum blues. The babies were young. Sad for the children but good that she did not harm them. Pretty dramatic end. Hopefully drugs were not a factor. I was givng medication for depression a few years back and I became suicidal, I hallucinated, and more side affects. Not everyone is chemically able t handle the medications prescribed. Also we have a huge epidemic of oxxycotten, norco, zanax…
Killing off that age group…. as well as heroin! Nothing’s being done about it as a society I wish it would change. I can’t do anything about it alone. People get angry when it’s brought up.
ANNON says
It’s just so tragic to see our young youth leave us so quickly. May god bless her and her family. And to all who face this disease of depression, please remember there is help out there.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, are in danger, or are feeling suicidal, call 911 immediately.
Suicide Hotline: 800-784-2433
Immediate Medical Assistance: 911
Crisis Call Center: 800-273-8255 or text ANSWER to 839863
ANNON says
eeeeeeee says
God*
Anonymous One says
This is heartbreaking. I live so close to this intersection and drive through here daily on my way to work. I can’t help but wonder if I ever noticed this young girl walking on the street or near my neighborhood. Could I have helped her and listened to her plea? May she rest in peace.
D Bone says
So much to live for, but apparently she just couldn’t see it……… Prayers to her kids and family.
Thesame says
Depression has nothing to do with not being able to see the obvious. I do feel for her family and can not image the pain she went through before making this choice. Or her sudden want to back out last minute. =( This poor girl… and those poor kids.
Captain Obvious says
Umm, yes. It does. If you had the ability to filter the obvious from that which does not ultimately matter, you wouldn’t be depressed and you certainly wouldn’t sit down in the middle of a street at 2am. So, it has everything to do with not being able to see the obvious, or at the very least, not being able to prioritize it. (which is essentially the same thing)
I “feel” for her family as well. In particular, her young children. In the end, they are the real victims of such choices. Well, them along with the poor guy who was just driving down the street one night, and now has to deal with the fact that he ran over the person who made this “choice” to mess up his life as well.
D says
Thank you!
I'm just saying says
Mental illness clouds your view of what reality is, so essentially your “filter” to see the “obvious” is broken. Depression is a chemical in balance in the brain and without help and even sometimes medication you can’t just prioritize what’s important.
The problem in society today is so many people don’t understand mental illness and are quick to judge. If more people took the time to understand and love thy neighbor instead of being a judge to them then possibly more people wouldn’t feel “out of place” asking for help.
Maple says
This is very tragic and fortunately there are many caring people reaching out to embrace the family during this difficult time. The real VICTIM here is the poor person who just happened to hit her. Where is the gofundme page for their pain and suffering and losses? I’m sure their car was damaged as a result. I guess they just have to cough up the deductible and call it a day, but the mental trauma that they have experienced is not an easy fix.
Gin Lou says
I’m so sad for you maple. You must live a lonely life to care so little for a child.
Maple says
Who says I care little for a child? I do care, but my heart also goes out to the other family. Nobody seems to recognize that her decision impacted another family.
innocent drivers need love too says
if anything, the go fund me should be for the trauma the driver is enduring… cremation can be done for a few hundred dollars, not thousands. That’s what families should do if they cannot afford a $10g service.