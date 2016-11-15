CASTAIC – A driver died early Tuesday morning when his vehicle veered off the Golden State (5) Freeway, struck a drainage ditch and rolled several times, authorities said.
Rick Alan Bradford, 55, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on northbound I-5, north of Palomas Wash in Castaic, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Bradford was driving northbound in a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser when the vehicle “veered to the left off of the roadway, struck the drainage ditch on the west road edge, and rolled several times before coming to rest,” the CHP report states.
Bradford was pronounced deceased by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and his passenger — a 17-year-old female from Lancaster — sustained minor injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.
“This collision is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor,” the CHP report states.
–
6 comments for "Lancaster man killed in I-5 rollover crash"
Anita Bradford says
tHIS COMMENT NEEDS TO BE REMOVED, OR SHOULD i JUST SUE YOU FOR SLANDER?!
Simone Blair says
Chris what kind of sicko are you? Rick was a very happy upbeat guy, in his youth and even in his 50’s he was a much better man than you could hope to be. Many people cared about him. His family has lost him they are grieving why would you post that? (I know the accident had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol) CHP wishes it did so it is not the states fault for faulty freeways!!
Hope you do not lose a loved one on the same freeway, boy wouldn’t that be ironic? Don’t ya think? Get a life Chris and let them morn in peace…God forgive you for your vicious words.
Chris McIntire says
According to his FB he has been wanting to die for quite some time. Truly sad that no one could get him the help he needed.
Anita Bradford says
You have no right to say anything. You did not know him at all…Keep your stupid thoughts to yourself!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
Well, he was hooked on meth and pain killers
sabrina says
maybe mind your own business because you probably don’t even know what the heck you’re even talking about :)