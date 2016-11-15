Lancaster man killed in I-5 rollover crash

CASTAIC – A driver died early Tuesday morning when his vehicle veered off the Golden State (5) Freeway, struck a drainage ditch and rolled several times, authorities said.

Rick Alan Bradford, 55, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on northbound I-5, north of Palomas Wash in Castaic, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Bradford was driving northbound in a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser when the vehicle “veered to the left off of the roadway, struck the drainage ditch on the west road edge, and rolled several times before coming to rest,” the CHP report states.

Bradford was pronounced deceased by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and his passenger — a 17-year-old female from Lancaster — sustained minor injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.

“This collision is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor,” the CHP report states.

