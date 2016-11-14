PALMDALE – The South Valley WorkSource Center in Palmdale will host a job recruitment event this Tuesday, Nov. 15, for open retail positions..
Recruitment will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the WorkSource Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.
Available part-time and full-time positions include:
- Sales associate.
- Logistics associate.
- Sales supervisor
- Logistics supervisor.
Positions are located in Palmdale, with salary ranges from $10.50 to $13 per hour.
Interested applicants must apply online at www.hftcareers.com prior to attending the recruitment. Applicants should also bring their resumes and dress professionally to the recruitment.
For more information, call the South Valley WorkSource Center at 661-265-7421.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
4 comments for "Job recruitment for retail positions"
callingitasitis says
It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage that we move on to better things.
Theodore Roosevelt
It is a start it is not the end game
AV is flyover country says
Boy, I can’t wait to go apply for a job making $7/hour without any benefits. After taxes and getting out of bed in the morning and the headaches of getting to work, you’d make more money just staying bed.
Frustrated by your laziness says
A) There are NO jobs in California making only $7.00 per hour with out benefits and B)What about self respect? Get off your A@@ and try EARNING a living!
Tim Scott says
LOL…if your idea of “self respect” is something that is derived from your job I suggest analysis.