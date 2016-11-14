Job recruitment for retail positions

PALMDALE – The South Valley WorkSource Center in Palmdale will host a job recruitment event this Tuesday, Nov. 15, for open retail positions..

Recruitment will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the WorkSource Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Available part-time and full-time positions include:

Sales associate.

Logistics associate.

Sales supervisor

Logistics supervisor.

Positions are located in Palmdale, with salary ranges from $10.50 to $13 per hour.

Interested applicants must apply online at www.hftcareers.com prior to attending the recruitment. Applicants should also bring their resumes and dress professionally to the recruitment.

For more information, call the South Valley WorkSource Center at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–