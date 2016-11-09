Election 2016 Results

ANTELOPE VALLEY – Local voters took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2016 General Election. With 100% of precincts reporting, here are the semi-official* election results for races of interest to Antelope Valley constituents.

PALMDALE MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL

Palmdale’s newly adopted district-based election system established four geographical districts. Residents were required to vote for one council candidate from their district, rather than from the city as a whole. [View a District Map here.] The mayor’s race remained a citywide, at-large vote.

Mayor

James C. Ledford……….. 57.75% (15,180 votes)

Richard Jesse Loa……….. 25.07% (6,591 votes)

Xavier Flores……….. 17.18% (4,515 votes)

Council Member – District One

Austin Bishop……….. 41.32% (1,952 votes)

Roxana Martinez……….. 38.38% (1,813 votes)

Adolfo Estrada……….. 20.30% (959 votes)

Council Member – District Two

Steven D. Hofbauer……….. 49.64% (4,239 votes)

Frederick C. Thompson……….. 24.66% (2,106 votes)

Rebecca Fox……….. 17.89% (1,528 votes)

Garlenia Davis……….. 7.80% (666 votes)

Council Member – District Three

Laura Bettencourt……….. 53.60% (2,189 votes)

Robert E. Alvarado……….. 46.40% (1,895 votes)

Council Member – District Four

Juan Carrillo Ventura……….. 53.09% (2,304 votes)

Sandy Corrales……….. 46.91% (2,036 votes)

Antelope Valley Health Care District, Board of Directors

Kristina Hong, 21.83%

(32,432 votes)

Abdallah S. Farrukh, 20.34%

(30,224 votes)

Doddanna Krishna, 17.85%

(26,520 votes)

Mateo Olivarez, 17.68% (26,270 votes)

Berna Lee Mayer, 11.82% (17,561 votes)

Michael P. Rives, 10.49% (15,584 votes)

L.A. County Supervisor, 5th District (includes the AV)

Kathryn Barger……….. 58.92% (240,231 votes)

Darrell Park ……….. 41.08% (167,524 votes)

[Source: City and county election results via Lavote.net]

36th Assembly District (includes the Antelope Valley)

Tom Lackey [R]……….. 56.1% (52,761 votes)

Steve Fox [D] ……….. 43.9% (41,348 votes)

21st Senate District (includes the Antelope Valley)

Scott Wilk [R] ……….. 54.8% (108,290 votes)

Johnathon Levar Ervin [D] ……….. 45.2% (89,206 votes)

25th Congressional District (includes most of the AV)

Steve Knight [R]……….. 54.3% (94,552 votes)

Bryan Caforio [D] ……….. 45.7% (79,533 votes)

23rd Congressional District (includes portions of Lancaster)

Kevin McCarthy [R]……….. 70.6% (118,744 votes)

Wendy Reed [D] ………..29.4% (49,432 votes)

US Senate

Kamala D. Harris [D]……….. 62.6% (4,822,582 votes)

Loretta L. Sanchez [D] 37.4% (2,886,064 votes)

President

Donald J. Trump [R] 276 electoral votes, 59,043,559 popular votes

Hillary Clinton [D] 218 electoral votes, 59,181,266 popular votes

BALLOT MEASURES

Palmdale School District – Measure PSD

YES – 15,647 — 75.43%

NO – 5,098 — 24.57%

Antelope Valley Community College District – Measure AV

YES – 49,525 — 67.36%

NO – 24,000 — 32.64%

State Ballot Measures

* Election results change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, and other ballots are processed. It typically takes weeks to count and process all of the ballots. County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State Dec. 6, 2016. The Secretary of State then has until Dec. 16, 2016 to certify the results of the election.