Security guard found shot to death in Lancaster [update: victim ID’d]

LANCASTER – Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a security guard Monday night outside a strip mall in Lancaster.
The security guard, described as a 21-year-old Hispanic male, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the strip mall in the 1700 block of East Avenue J in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The incident was reported around 7:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Homicide detectives said the victim was sitting in the car with another security guard when the shooting occurred.
“Something happened inside the car where one of security guards’ gun went off. One security guard gets shot and he ends up being pronounced dead here at the scene,” Sheriff’s Homicide Lieutenant John Corina said late Monday night. “We’re in the process of trying to determine exactly what happened between these two guys.”
“Was it an accident, suicide, intentional? We don’t know yet,” Corina added.
The victim’s gun was recovered inside the car at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
The victim was a security guard who worked for Lancaster-based Opsec Specialized Protection, an employee of the company said at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ulysses Darious Escobar of Littlerock, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter. “[The shooting] was reported as a possible accident, but it is still under investigation by law enforcement,” Winter said Tuesday afternoon.
21 comments for "Security guard found shot to death in Lancaster [update: victim ID’d]"
Mikel Haggett says
I worked for opsec. Terrible company. No training and they treat their guards like crap
Anon says
I was actually talking to him a couple times because I was working in the area a week or two before this happened and he was telling me that people there started to hate him being the security because he was strict about loitering rules. He told me that some people even came back looking for him because Escobar was checking up on suspicious cars, and also stopped a car theft in the plaza, having them arrested by the police.. Before Escobar was near Goodwill after the recent Goodwill robbery, There were many loiterers, but Escobar had to kick them out. Please investigate more on this case.
Angelica says
My condolences go out to the family and may God be with u guys❣
Aleah says
YUP EXACTLY
Willa says
Sending condolences to this young man’s family, may they find strength and comfort…
Tom says
Gun accidents happen too even the best trained, cops, military personnel, we all have gun accidents, and it usually is something stupid. The question I have is why handle a firearm in a vehicle, especially if it is dark outside? Hopefully it was an accident.
Smith says
Miss you Uly! We love you always Angel. You were always family lil bro!
Goodwill says
I knew this man. He was well trained with his wepon. Sometimes things just happen. He was one of the security guards where I work. He took his time and took pride in his job every day. Always had a smile on his face and was always laughing when I spoke with him. Tank was a great guy and may he rest in peace
Always in our hearts
-your friends at goodwill
Manny says
The other security guard SHOULD know what happened!!! Finger prints on the gun, gun powder on who’s hands, an argument before the shooting ect, ect, ect….either way, it’s bad news for everyone involved.. hope everyone finds peace, love and justice….
callingitasitis says
If this was only a matter of training, it was cover in their training. The state of California licensed the security guard. You can’t stop stupid decisions, what you can do is hold the idiots accountable because this is negligent behavior at the very least or murder at the worst.
AV supporter says
The security guard companies treat their employees like their Sheriffs but in reality they need more training to be carrying firearms
who cares says
I can’t speak for all companies, but most do train armed guards before being put to work. It also depends on the training they received in order to get their armed guard card from bsis. some training facilities cut corners and don’t care about the training they only care about getting paid.
This is an unfortunate situation. I pray for his family and I hope this brings awareness to security companies throughout the valley to look deeper into their training procedures.
May he rest in peace.
Prayers to the family says
Most reputable companies have their officers go through extensive training. unfortunately the individual sometimes takes for granted and does not abide by how they are trained to handle weapons and accidents happen. and sometimes they are tragic. my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and Opsec, as being in the same business this is the last thing you want, is to lose an officer in this way.
AV supporter says
Let’s see what this so-called good company do for his family then I guess nothing since they have an online fundraiser
Karen says
Sad so young. Prayers for the family. Time to re-look at crime statistics because it seems we are climbing.
Devil Woman says
He shot himself idiot it’s not a crime
Vona says
Rest Peacefully Office Escobar. I send my love and condolences to your family, loved ones, friends and associates. Justice will be served and hopefully your family will be at peace.
R hunter says
Condolences to your family and friends from a former security officer.
callingitasitis says
This story has a very strange smell. Firearms do not just go off unless there is some type of action being taken on them (Like pulling the trigger). If it is rule an accident it is crap call.
ELF says
I agree. So sad.
Just saying says
Agreed! This is no accident. You can’t accidentally shot yourself or commit suicide with a shot to the back of the head on the left side and you’re a right handed person.
Prayers for the TRUTH……. prayers for peace for his family