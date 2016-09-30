AVH nursing strike: An open letter from CEO John Rossfeld

By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley Hospital
On September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so many dedicated health professionals — not to mention our sheriffs, firefighters, ambulance companies and the community at large — the hospital continues to provide excellent patient care just as we have done throughout our history. Unfortunately, expediency and political impact are the highest priorities when a strike occurs. This is clear in the debate over the replacement nurses that stepped in and helped keep the hospital running efficiently.
Let’s face it, walkouts and strikes are aimed at creating public awareness and support for whatever cause is at stake. We understand and expect that. This is why the California Nurses Association (CNA) campaign is framed around “protecting patient care” and “better staffing levels” when their contract demands have NOTHING to do with either of these issues. You don’t see picketers carrying signs saying “We want a 30% raise” because that just doesn’t sell. But then again, that is the political backdrop of a strike.
The CNA has called more than 200 strikes at hospitals throughout California over the last five years and they knew full-well that the hospital would have to pay a substantial amount of money to recruit highly skilled replacement nurses in dozens of disciplines to keep the hospital operating. The CNA left us no choice.
No one should forget that the CNA voted in April and May to call a strike and finally issued a strike notice on September 12. With that as a backdrop our primary obligation was to figure out how to keep our doors open because closing wasn’t an option. Telling a patient in critical condition to go somewhere else wasn’t an option either. Our only option was finding qualified replacements, which we did by executing an agreement with Nurse Bridge to recruit, coordinate and deliver more than 300 licensed nurses in a variety of specialties to maintain normal operations.
Ask yourself, are highly skilled nurses that specialize in disciplines like Neonatal Intensive Care or Trauma sitting around the local region looking to work for a day here and there? Of course not. Such nurses are in high demand and must be recruited from all over the United States. These skilled professionals are unlikely to spend two days travelling back and forth for a single work shift. Similarly, would a nursing company invest the effort in locating and recruiting hundreds of nurses from numerous specialties for a one-day deal? Would it be economical to pay for all that travel and ground transportation for one day of work? Maintaining our commitment to protecting patient care meant selecting a company like Nurse Bridge. Again, the CNA knew this when they chose to strike.
For our part, we took every reasonable step to avoid the strike to begin with, including providing additional invitations to bargain, submitting a request to withdraw or delay the strike, and offering a new proposal for their consideration. Sadly, none of that worked, which is why we are here today.
We know that negotiating a new contract that balances numerous priorities can be difficult, but it can be done if both parties work together in good faith. We saw this last month when we finalized a new contract with another union, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).
We are committed to securing a fair agreement with our nurses as well — a contract that rewards their excellence and demonstrates our appreciation for their effort.
Hospitals are like little cities that rely on the teamwork of a diverse group of professionals to function properly. We know that nurses are important members of our community and we value their service beyond words. We want to bring them back to the hospital, return to the bargaining table and forge a fair deal for all. Just as we did with SEIU, I know we can secure a win-win agreement but not until they return to the table. All they have to do is say the word.
34 comments for "AVH nursing strike: An open letter from CEO John Rossfeld"
Eyes rolling says
See if you read the comments of these “nurses” did anyone of them mention patient care and concern like they claimed why they were going on strike?! No what they did mention was MONEY!! Just like I stated before its not about patient care its about money how sad and pathetic you nurses are and you all should be ashamed. You continue to lie to patients and whoever will listen thats its not about the money, well I havent seen anyone of you slacker nurses mention a game plan on how you can improve as a nurse, improve as a hospital?
Anonymous says
Both my babies almost died because of those damn triage nurses. Both daughters premature due to emergency c section because the nurses wouldnt believe me that my fluid was low. had to beg for the ultrasound to prove my fluids were low. Caused my 2nd child to be in NICU with respiratory issues i couldnt take her home with me.
My own specialists for my pregnancy told me he rather die thwn go there. AV… doctors and nurses need to be taking care of people. Im assuming they chose this line of work to help people? So help them. Then in the ER. send myself and my mother home home for stomach pain and we couldnt breathe (seperate incidents). Ill never go back there again unless I NEED TO. im not the only one who has horror stories. They need a lawsuit.
Concerned citizen says
This is exactly why the AV Board must be voted out and replaced on Nov 8. Please do not leave these people to continue to destroy this hospital. Financial reports are available, as well as minutes from the board meetings. The meeting where Alecto was “voted” (ramrodded) in is a very interesting read. This is available on Antelope Valley Hospital web site.
Eyes rolling says
I think I read somewhere if I recall the nurses said, “its not about money, its about the patient care!” Yet all you nurses seem to care about bottom line is money! No mention of patient care, how you as a hospital can improve and adress the problems. And this is why bad reviews are wrote up everyday about this hospital, how horrible the staff, the disgusting filth, piss poor attitudes from nurses and Drs alike. WHY? Well of course its all about hes a millonaire, we want to be too not fair!
susie says
So true, I heard the hospital had to bring in nurses from all over to replace the nurses on strike. I was told how wonderful these nurses were and that they put our
(av nurses) to shame. Maybe if our nurses would be professional in their job duties
instead of talking among each other and making fools of themselves in front of patients maybe then they would be considered for a raise. I recently ended up at Palmdale Regional for an emergency and they put AV Hospital to shame. I will never go to AV again.
Anonymous says
I agree! Both my daughters i almost lost due to the lack of “Care”
I was high risk and they didnt seem to care. Im no nurse but a woman knows her body. So the fact that they were willing to send me home without my child having the fluid needed to survive.
I also went to palmdale regional for an emergency and they put them to shame. God willing it stays that way and palmdale regional stays that way. Professional and caring.
G HERNANDEZ says
WHY ISNT SEIU REPRESENTING AV NURSES?
Ray Olsen says
Cause the SEIU Latimir is a horrible rep for the entire union people.
Katie says
I wrote a reply to this but I see that it didn’t pass moderation. No idea why. I didn’t call names or use bad language but simply pointed out that this is CYA charting after the fact. Also pointed out that nurses felt ‘kicked in the stomach’ when they learned that Alecto/Rossfeld contracted for replacements while supposedly still ‘bargaining in good faith’. Called the lockout a lockout…he doesn’t like those words but when Alecto contracted for 5 days for replacements, they knew they were going to lock us out. Said a Google search shows many companies that will do a 1 day strike replacement but AVH chose the expensive 5 day option. Called him out on the representation of the ‘average base pay of $100,000’ for RNs. Even a nurse with 25 years of experience does not have that base pay at AVH, something he could have known using simple math. Quoted his words back to him “We are committed to securing a fair agreement with our nurses as well — a contract that rewards their excellence and demonstrates our appreciation for their effort” but that Alecto’s actions speak louder than those empty words. I don’t think Rossfeld wrote this just like I don’t think that Alecto appreciates their nurses. I think it came from Mark or Mike or even Lex Reddy himself. If it is your letter Mr. Rossfeld, let your actions speak. Put forth some real proposals and be ready and willing to negotiate on them in ‘good faith’.
Shelly says
It would be only fair to let CNA tell the nurses version of this ordeal. The CEO is a millionaire, yet the wages nurses receive are not increasing with the cost of living increase. Last year you could rent a 4 bed house on the West Side for $1500-$1800, now rents are $1800-$2200 for the same houses! A raise would be only fair.
Patient safety is the number one concern! Why don’t you tell them, Mr. Rossfeld, that you understaff the nurses and patient care has declined dramatically as a result? Why don’t you share with the community that you changed the absence policy without consulting with CNA and now if a nurse comes down with something contagious, they’re expected to return to the bedside the following day. Why don’t you share with our community that you’re ignoring patient:nurse ratios? Oh but when the replacement nurses came, there were 19 nurses assigned to a unit that usually staffs 8-12 nurses. Tell them how many nurses have gone elsewhere because the benefits to work at this hospital are not such that will retain nurses. Tell them, CEO, how much you make and how much you’re willing to let go. That’s what you expect nurses to do. You’re TAKING away benefits and your offer is about $0.50 raise!!!! What are these nurses doing? Flipping burgers or saving lives?
AV Press, shame on you for continuing to only publish one side of the story. It is critical that our community realizes that the Doctors running for the board are the same Doctors that voted to hire Alecto, the company the CEO belongs to. A FOR-PROFIT organization that cares more about making a profit than delivering quality care!!! The Doctors on the board are making changes that will directly impact the community.
What they would love is for all experienced nurses to go elsewhere so they could bring inexperienced nurses to take care of your loved one! They want to create a new contract with loops and holes so that they have the power to change things later. Their bargaining is sitting silent at the table for 4 hours, without giving CNA another alternative!
Políticas have infiltrated the hospital and if we don’t take it back now, we will lose our loved ones because when they get sick, there aren’t going to be any qualified nurses to take care of them.
Shelly says
Politics*
Shelly says
AV Times*
Realist says
So when the real estate market drops out again (rent 1400-1700) you and your fellow nurses will be ok with a 400-600 pay cut?
Iamktb says
Mr. Rossfeld,
In nursing we call this kind of charting CYA. It sounds to me that you are trying to justify and excuse your actions after the fact. You are trying to convince our community that it is that ‘awful CNA and the greedy RNs’ fault that the hospital had to spend all that money. And of course, management has no blame or responsibility for their actions!
Your nurses felt sucker punched when they learned that you contracted for replacements on August 5th prior to the last negotiations on August 17th. That says to us that Alecto had no intention to bargain in good faith.
A Google search shows nurse staffing agencies that will contract for one day replacements but Alecto chose a five day contract to punish the nurses with a 4 day lockout. What does that communicate?
Our average base rate is not $100,000 as AVH’s AVPress full page ad stated. Even a nurse with 25 years of experience does not have that base rate. You can check those numbers yourself by looking at the pay scale in our contract. What is the purpose of that misstatement? Was it intentional to deceive our community?
“We are committed to securing a fair agreement with our nurses as well — a contract that rewards their excellence and demonstrates our appreciation for their effort” you say. How are we to believe that when Alecto’s actions to date have indicated otherwise?
Marina H. says
The average pay for an RN in Los Angeles county is about $63,000.00 . What is it here in the AV? The CEO states that the nurses are asking for a 30 per cent increase, (approx. 18,000. on 63000.) And lastly, when was the last time the nurses recieved an increase?
Tammy Velazquez says
Contrary to the ad in the other paper and Mr Rossfeld, the majority of the nurses at AV Hospital DO NOT make over $100,000 a year. And they certainly wouldn’t even come close with what was proposed for new nurses by the administration.
Taxpayer93551 says
The average salary is $100k for a full time nurse at AV hospital and $126 when you include their very generous benefits package
Iamktb says
That is absolutely incorrect. The base rate for a nurse with 25 years experience is less than $100K. Yes, if you add in benefits, shift, or holiday pay it will be over that amount. What Alecto wrote in their ad in the AVPress as average and base rate is not true.
Katieb says
That is absolutely incorrect. The base rate for a nurse with 25 years experience is less than $100K. Yes, if you add in benefits, shift, or holiday pay it will be over that amount. What Alecto wrote in their ad in the AVPress as average and base rate is not true.
Mr T says
He fails to mention that AV Nurses have been out of a contract for 14 months and that there have been no increase in pay for over 2years. Also he first brought to the table a negative .5 percent meaning there would’ve been a loss in income.
Ss says
Who will believe you!!!! You spent $4 million dollars on temporary 300 nurses for five days only. that a hug amount of money. and you say the hospital had financial crisis,obviously not!!! Our community nurses should be treated better and be respected. You inslult them by the way you talk now. you hired armed security to lock them out for fours days after the strike day. how I trust you as a patient. You should be out of our hospital. This is a district hospital. It is not your hospital.
Vane says
The CEO conveniently forgets to mention that his company ALECTO signed a contract with that nursing agency and PAID $64,000 12 days prior to the last bargaining session with the nurses, yet he claims they were bargaining in good faith……. Nobody bargains in good faith after giving a $64,000 payment to a company to replace nurses. Of course later came the 3.9 MILLION dollar payment to that same company……I wonder what friendships lie behind that. And let’s make it clear there are SEVERAL companies that do provide nurse replacements for 1 day, let me say it again SEVERAL. However, the ALECTO decided to hire one for 5 days to punish the nurses for striking. Let’s set the record straight!
Che says
How can I trust this hospital to take care of me if they can’t take care of their own?
ANNON says
Screw them… just replace them and let’s move on.
Becky says
Annon would you work for half the money? The new contract said from this day forward you will be paid half the amount you were making. There were a lot of other take always also. SHAME ON YOU
Taxpayer93551 says
Half??!!??
Please provide a citation. That is not what has been reported in the paper on probably more than a dozen occasions. Just saying it doesn’t make it so. Including today, yesterday, the day before and the day before that. Did they also threaten to eat their children?
Taxpayer93551 says
Half?!? Did they also threaten to eat their children? That is simply not true! Look at ANY paper this week and not even the union that is asking for a massive increase is claiming they are cutting their salary in half.
Tammy Velazquez says
Easier said than done. The nurses working the lockout are making much more than we do.
Indy says
Annon its easy to make such an ignorant statement without addressing the issues at hand. You have no idea whats going on at avh. Dont make yourself sound like an idiot
Kaieb says
Right now AVH has openings for 92 RNs. If we are unable to fill positions now how do you think you can all of them?
Lisa says
The “additional invitations to bargain” came only when the strike became a reality. Too bad you weren’t willing to negotiate before then. It’s not the CNA that left you no choice….you left them no choice!
RSF says
They say the patients aren’t being impacted and that the hospital “continue to provides excellent care”. BS! Explain to me why all the surgery cancellations then? The nurses are amazing and the hospital obviously cannot function without them. I would also like to point out how much they are fighting the nurse’s perfectly reasonable demands while paying a fortune to employ the strike nurses. Not to mention, the strike was only scheduled to be for 1 day. IT IS AV HOSPITAL THAT LOCKED THEM OUT AND WOULD NOT ALLOW THEM TO RETURN TO WORK INSTEAD OPTING TO SIGN A CONTRACT WITH THE STRIKE NURSES TO REPLACE THEM FOR 5 DAYS. Those strike nurses cost much more. #ISupportTheNurses
Cheri says
So sad the amount of money you chose to spend on temporary people. Money that should have to come out of bonuses not your community members. I hope you come to an agreement quickly and that you don’t lose some of the people you had. If you treated me this way i would take my skilled self elsewhere.