Homicide detectives investigating man’s death in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an elderly man in Littlerock, authorities said.

Michael Adrian, 84, was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

“It was reported as a homicide with possible blunt force trauma to the head,” Winter said. “The autopsy is pending.”

Homicide detectives were asked to respond Wednesday night to the 8800 block of Avenue T-2 in Littlerock to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which provided no additional information.

Adrian died at the Littlerock location, Winter said.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATED 9.30.16: The victim’s son, 22-year-old Jedi Adrian, was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, authorities said.

–