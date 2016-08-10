‘Minions’ featured at Family Movie Night this Friday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights concludes its 2016 season this Friday, Aug. 12, with the popular animated film, Minions.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

Admission is $4. Children 12 and under are admitted free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free kids activities will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last. Costumes, impromptu dance parties and parades are encouraged at Family Movie Nights.

The movie will begin at dusk.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages in coolers are welcome, and all bags and coolers will be inspected at the gate. Alcohol and pets are not allowed. Snack vendors will be on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The featured movie, Minions, stars the voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm and Steve Carell. Minions tells the tale of super-villain Scarlet Overkill who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world, with Minions recruits Stuart, Kevin and Bob. The movie is rated PG.

Family Movie Night at Palmdale Amphitheater is sponsored by American Medical Response, AV Furniture & Mattress, Antelope Valley Mall, AVTA, Coca-Cola, Hilton Garden Inn, Lancaster JetHawks, Prestige Dental Care, Sierra Medical Group, Valleywide Dental, Ventura Graphix, Vince’s Pasta & Pizza – Palmdale and Waste Management.

For more information on Family Movie Nights, visit www.palmdaleamphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

