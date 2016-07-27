LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
Ambro Hunt
Ambro Hunt is a 29-year-old male with blonde to strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Hunt is on parole for DUI resulting in great bodily injury and terrorist threats.
His criminal history includes being under the influence of a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, forgery, terrorist threats, spousal battery, vehicle theft, evading, and resisting arrest with force and violence.
Hunt is a Supreme White Power gang member.
He failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.
Anyone with information on the location of Ambro Hunter is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
Marcos Zarate
Marcos Zarate is a 30-year-old male with black and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Zarate is on parole for arson of property.
His criminal history includes theft, cruelty to a child, luring a minor, resisting arrest, burglary, hit and run, and possession of a controlled substance.
Zarate failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.
Anyone with information on the location of Marcos Zarate is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.
–
7 comments for "Most Wanted AV Parolees"
John says
I worked with ambro for a short time in Texas.he seemed very intelligent and hard working but that doesn’t change what he is.lock him up and throw away the key
Falcon punch says
Well. The arsonist has already been caught setting fires in neenach. One down one to go.
Shane Falco says
Poor guys are just drug offenders needing rehabilitation instead of prison….
Darlene says
Poor guys really??? What if your child was the victim here would you be saying poor guys??? They both have an extensive criminal history so why would rehabilitation work for them??? They both need to be locked up in prison… Your telling me that cruelty to a child and luring a child needs rehabilitation you have a serious issues then… Further more they have rehabilitation services in prison for them… Find them both and lock there sick asses up where they belong in prison period…
Be equal says
Are you serious I’ve seen comments from you posting on other articles about other people now when they’re all white you want to say poor guys drug offenders come on
Mark says
Agreed!!! The first man is even from white supremacist gang! could you imagine if it was a African American man from a Crip or Blood neighborhood? or a Latino man from a Sur13 neighborhood? Their tones would be “Lock them up and throw away the key, no good gang members!”
Debbie says
Some drug addicts do not want to be rehabilitated. So prison is the only chance they have.