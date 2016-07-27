Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Ambro Hunt

Ambro Hunt is a 29-year-old male with blonde to strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Hunt is on parole for DUI resulting in great bodily injury and terrorist threats.

His criminal history includes being under the influence of a controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, forgery, terrorist threats, spousal battery, vehicle theft, evading, and resisting arrest with force and violence.

Hunt is a Supreme White Power gang member.

He failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Ambro Hunter is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Marcos Zarate

Marcos Zarate is a 30-year-old male with black and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Zarate is on parole for arson of property.

His criminal history includes theft, cruelty to a child, luring a minor, resisting arrest, burglary, hit and run, and possession of a controlled substance.

Zarate failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Marcos Zarate is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–