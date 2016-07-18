LANCASTER – A man was struck and killed in Lancaster Saturday night by the driver of a van who fled the scene, authorities said.
The pedestrian was struck around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Avenue I at the intersection of 28th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed the [adult male] victim was walking southbound across Avenue I, at 28th Street East, while the suspect was driving east on Avenue I,” the news release states. “This intersection is controlled on 28th Street East with posted stop signs.”
The suspect crashed into the pedestrian and fled the scene.
Witnesses said the van was a gold or burgundy GMC, similar to an Astro, officials said. The suspect’s vehicle has front-end damage, including a broken passenger side headlight.
The victim was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. He is a Hispanic male in his 60s from Lancaster, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to call traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Trinidad Jauregui of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
–
7 comments for "Man killed in Lancaster hit-and-run, driver sought [updated]"
sOAw5 says
PAULA ANDERSON says
SORRY TO HEAR, SUCH A SWEET, CAREING, AND A HARD WORKING MANS LIFE WAS TAKING FROM HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS, BUT AS IV ALWAYS SAID, THOSE WHO HURT YOU, WILL BE HURT WORSE, IN THE NAME OF JESUS. WE SEND OUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO YOUR FAMLEY…… FROM YOUR FAMILY….. PAULA AND PHILLIP….. GOD BLESS TO ALL.
Mike says
He was a good man n hard worker n always smiles n works in this hot weather as I always see him RIP
liliana says
Right I know this man he was always working hard in this heat may he rip. To bad some dumb @$$ took his life cause either he was drunk or a coward to leave someone after you just hit him didn’t even care to help him know he should pay for killing this man.
Becky says
Fernando, my heart breaks for you and your family. I never met your father, but I know you and the incredible father and man you are. That is a reflection of him. Prayers for you and your beautiful family.
Mark says
I did not know him personally but professionally and he was a very hard worker. It’s so sad what has become of the AV. Not only did he leave behind family but also the families he’s touched through his work, he is missed in many ways!
Fernando says
Thank You AV for your support and Prayers. Funds are being raised for the funeral expenses. God Bless.
Best Regards,
The Victims Family.
http://gofund.me/2f8x6hg