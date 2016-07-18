Man killed in Lancaster hit-and-run, driver sought [updated]

LANCASTER – A man was struck and killed in Lancaster Saturday night by the driver of a van who fled the scene, authorities said.

The pedestrian was struck around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Avenue I at the intersection of 28th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed the [adult male] victim was walking southbound across Avenue I, at 28th Street East, while the suspect was driving east on Avenue I,” the news release states. “This intersection is controlled on 28th Street East with posted stop signs.”

The suspect crashed into the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Witnesses said the van was a gold or burgundy GMC, similar to an Astro, officials said. The suspect’s vehicle has front-end damage, including a broken passenger side headlight.

The victim was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. He is a Hispanic male in his 60s from Lancaster, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to call traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Trinidad Jauregui of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

–