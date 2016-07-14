PALMDALE – A 64-year-old man died Thursday after his car was rear-ended by a cargo van on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.
William Speer of Santa Clarita was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the traffic collision, which occurred around 9:37 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on the northbound 14 Freeway, just south of Avenue N, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Speer was the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was “either completely stopped or [travelling] at a slow rate of speed behind traffic ahead” when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Econoline cargo van, the CHP report states.
The van’s driver, 82-year-old Lanny E. Ludwick of Huntington Beach, was travelling “at an unsafe speed for the conditions of traffic ahead and failed to stop his vehicle in time to avoid colliding,” the CHP report states.
Speer sustained severe body trauma and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Ludwick complained of pain to his right arm and sustained a contusion to his face. His passenger, 79-year-old Mary S. Ludwick of Huntington Beach, sustained a contusion to her face as well, according to the CHP report.
Drugs and alcohol intoxication were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP.
UPDATE: William Arthur Speer, 64, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, July 14, said Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter.
–
43 comments for "Man killed in rear-end crash on 14 Freeway"
GENE HACKAMORE says
KARMA KARMA KARMA. WHY DID KARMA TAKE SO LONG TO TAKE EFFECT?
BILL SPEER WAS MY CLASSMATE, HAD THE LOCKER NEXT TO MINE AT WOODROW WILSON JR HIGH IN GLENDALE CALIF. HE WOULD BREAK INTO MY LOCKER ON A REGULAR BASIS AND STEAL ITEMS AND CASH FROM ME. NEVER PAID ME BACK.
AT THE AGE OF 16 WHEN WE BOTH HAD CARS, HE RAMMED MY CAR 3-TIMES WITH HIS BIG YELLOW 1963 CHEVY IMPALA, DAMAGING MY CAR AND INJURING MY AND MY PASSENGER.
I’M SURE HE RAMMED A LOT OF OTHER PEOPLE WHO HE WASN’T HAPPY WITH AS WELL.
SO NOW, KARMA CAUGHT UP WITH HIM AND HE GOT RAMMED FROM BEHIND, KILLING HIM. KARMA KARMA KARMA. WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG TO APPEAR?
Mike Bandy says
Wow. Nice comment based on him as child. You think maybe he grew up some 60 years later?
Gretchen says
I’ve been a jr high and high school teacher for many years, as well as Bill Speer’s daughter for 47. Teenagers are a species in themselves, and thank God they mature. My father was a kind, generous, loving, honest, hard-working, proud man. Anyone who knew him will agree. Obviously, you have a few memories of him in his YOUTH that are not too respectful. I am sorry that at the age of 64 you still hold such a hateful grudge against someone who was a child over 50 years ago. It sounds to me that you have anger issues and have grown to be an angry, bitter man. have you consulted a physician about this condition? Karma has nothing to do with this. you are sadly mistaken. You do not have any knowledge of who my father was, and I thank God he did not have people like you in his life. May God bless you and open His doors of heaven when you enter because there will be my Dad shaking your hand and giving you a welcoming hug. Take care.
ernie says
Gene. you are a total piece of [removed],for you to say that you must live by yourself,a loner because with that attitude no one would want to be around you, Loser .so open another 40 and cry to the world how the world has treated you ,Karma will come to you !!!,i knew bill when he deliverd supplies to my shop in hesperia ,very nice guy !!!
Kimmyl Kimbler-Martinez says
I am so so sorry to hear about uncle Bill .I love you very much .o If there is anything I can help you with, Are if you just like to talk please any of you need too call me anytime. I would like to tell you a little bit about my uncle he’s one of the greatest man I ever knew they were married at a very young age they were high school sweetheart and they are still married they have such a wonderful marriage I’ve never seen them raise their voices at each of our there children. My uncle was understanding loving caring thoughtful helpful great man he was so funny.. I will remember him forever and my uncle has three great children , 3 wonderful grandchildren and a loving wife. And when it came to the rest of the family he was always there he loved all his family . My aunt Debbie and uncle Bill are one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known I love you very much and I just want you to know if you ever need to just talk please call me .
Terry Lynn says
I haven’t stopped crying since I got the phone call. I’ve known Bill since we were both 9 yrs old. Then he became sweethearts with my cousin Debbie. They married and have 3 wonderful children. Now wonderful grandchildren. Bill, you truly left a hole in my heart. Love you so much Debbie! See you tomorrow. God Bless!
Mary Anna says
Friends close to me tell me Bill was a peaceful person and always smiling.He will leave a legacy of kindness of mercy and of love. No one is ever prepared to lose their son, husband or father. We are so sad and sorry.
Tara bellomy says
That was my grandpa :( he was always smiling he was am amazing person
Tara bellomy says
That was my grandpa :( he was always smiling and such an amazing person
Jake Anders says
I remember always seeing Highway Patrol on the 14. But now, never! I always see these small cars racing down the road, Oh look…..no Highway Patrol AGAIN!
Barbara says
Everyone drives too fast on the 14 Freeway. Doesn’t matter the age. I see it every morning and evening, as I am driving to and from work,
ANNON says
This is so true. they are like animals on the 14. the other day i saw this guy going about 90, i pulled into his lane to slow him down, he got pissed and was flying the bird at me lol…
Get out of the way says
That’s a good way to cause another accident.
Wow says
Ohhh Very smart *rolls eyes*
Julie Chadwick says
i am so deeply sorry for your loss!! i was on that fwy yesterday morning sitting in one spot for 2 hours and i knew something terrible had happened up ahead. sending prayers to you and your family during this very difficult time!! thats such a dangerous road cause people travel so fast, we all need to be mindful that we risk the lives of innocent people when we speed. im so sorry!!! xoxox
Jeff says
You will be missed Bill I’m very sorry this happened my condolences go to the family and here is not the place to argue about who should or shouldn’t be driving have respect
Jeff C
penny says
Debbie, Gretchen, Jeff ,. Michael. So so sorry for the loss you have suffered. Bill will truely be missed. Please if there is anything please call . Your in our hearts and prayers. Love and hugs to all. Merle and penny
Dawn says
Hi Penny. How do you know for sure it’s Debbie’s Bill Speer? We know the family well, but how did you confirm it is him? We know Bill Speer. Married to Debbie. Kids are Gretchen, Jeff & Mike. :( Very sad. I need to confirm before I let my mom and other family know.
Tara bellomy says
Yes its him :/
Alyssa says
He was my grandfather. He was an amazing man, the best man I’ll ever know. We don’t know how to process this and are struggling to cope with the loss. Please pay attention on the road. Be mindful of your limitations. It’s better to be 10 minutes late to wherever it is you’re going than to risk the lives of those around you.
S says
Sorry for your loss. He is now your guardian angel and will keep you safe.
Dawn says
He was your grandfather? Is this the William Speer married to Debbie? Kids are Gretchen, Jeff and Mike? The Bill Speer we know was our neighbor on Shelter Cove and we know family well. I saw this late last night and trying to confirm if it’s him. I’m so very sorry for your loss.
Alyssa says
Yes, that’s him. Thank you. Debbie is still on shelter cove.
Patty says
I’m so sorry for your Loss, prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. It’s a tragic heartbreak when it’s not expected, my sincere Condolences
unknown says
my prayers are with both families in this hard time.
Tracey Bruckner says
I was the second car behind the accident. I did not see the accident occur but unfortunately witnessed the aftermath as sherif deputies and emergency personnel tried to revive Mr Speers. I sat in my car praying and crying. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends. Hugs
Tracey Bruckner
Alyssa says
This is his granddaughter. Did you see who called 911? Did you see him? Or the people who hit him?
Tracey says
Id like to speak with you. Email me at traceybruckner@yahoo.com
Dana Schroeder says
Bill Speer was a devoted husband and father to his wife, 3 children, and 3 grandchildren. I grew up around his family and he will be dearly missed. He was well known for his witty, sharp sense of humor. The Speer’s home was a gathering place for many kids because we all felt a welcome part of their lives. His spirit will live on in his family,and all who knew him.
Gemini says
Our condolences to the Speer family. May God be with them.
Also to Mr. Ludwick. May God give him strength.
carol says
It’s not just “old” people. My husband (who was not moving) was rear-ended by a teeager driving his mother’s truck and was uninsured. Once again, cited for unsafe speed. People need to slow down!!!!
Jackie says
Thats why old people shouldnt be allow to drive. They dont have patience they drive reckless and their a danger to the society. The state should restrict elderly driving its not always the younger age who are a danger.
Darlene Watson says
More accidents are caused by young people then OLD people as you put it your really something
Gemini says
Agree Darlene. My husband and I are terrified to be on the 14S because of the crazy speeding and racing. We’re doing 70 and these young people are driving 90+, nearly hitting the center divider.
S says
This statement just shows ignorance. More accidents are caused by the young and stupidity. My uncle is almost 80 and he is as alert as I am at 40! Age is a number and you can’t say all older people shouldn’t drive then we should say all young drivers under 25 shouldn’t drive as the don’t have the attention span of an fully mature adult.
William Nichter says
What a stupid comment
Paul says
I feel the same way about teenagers and illegals driving in California. You really need to see the facts on what age group has the most accidents, it’s produced by AAA and the Highway patrol.
unknown says
Paul “illegals” are irrelevant just like you, you donald trump supporter
Bru says
What is wrong with you people? A man with a loving family died in a Accident. Don’t make this a political or age bias show of hatred for a human being.
I was with the family yesterday and I can tell you of the loss and pain they felt and will feel for the rest of there lives is deep to the core. Please pray for them, for comfort and peace.
This is not the forum for blame and hate, Shame on you!
Tired of Rudeness says
Jackie your are an insensitive woman and should save your opinions and comments for when its your father, grandfather, husband, brother or son. Shame on your for being so rude, inconsiderate and heartless and not thinking about how your comments are 1. irrelevant and 2. Painful for his family and friends that are mourning his loss.
Debbie says
Jackie you are a idiot.
Greg Williams says
Bill speer was a good man with a big heart and has a wonderful family. He and the family were like family to me and they opened there hearts to me. He also has extended family that i am a part of which gave me the oppurtunity to know Bill for 8 years. It is so traggic and so sudden and i am very sad for his wife and kids and will miss him dearly. With the recent passing my father i know how hard it is. My condolences to the family. GOD BLESS
Vince says
Bill was an awesome caring & loving family man, our family has been friends with Debbie & Bill Speers of Santa Clarita for over 30 years,so sad were in shock,Why do people drive so darn fast?I’m just sick can’t belive this so sad Love you Debbie & kid’s Vince & Kim Pagano